JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Reveal It’s ‘More Likely Than Not’ That They WIll Postpone Their Wedding Again

Almost a year after postponing their June nuptials due to the pandemic, JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers told HL that it’s looking like they will unfortunately have to make the decision again.

COVID-19 has put a wrench in everyone’s plans for the last year and for the prolonged future. Last spring, when JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers were forced to postpone their June wedding to this May, they never thought twice about having to push the date a second time. “Let me just tell you, when I had to postpone the first time, I said no matter what, I’m getting married in 2021,” JoJo told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. However, Jordan revealed that just days ago, their wedding planner said the venue is only allowing a maximum of ten guests for the foreseeable future.

“We’re kind of in a place now where we’re realizing that even when May rolls around, that it still might not be open enough to have a safe, normal-ish wedding where family and friends can travel in and we ca have what we’ve been working on and planning for so long to have,” Jordan explained. “So it’s looking more likely than not, that we are going to have to postpone.”

“We just sat down we weighed out all the pros and cons and what our options were, and like Jordan said, we haven’t been made any decisions yet but more likely than not, unfortunately I think that we might have to,” JoJo added, laughing, “We might be the Bachelor Franchise’s longest engagement!”

The former Bachelorette and her choice suitor revealed that at the moment, they’re starting to demo a house together in Puerto Rico, where they will be living during renovations. “We’ve never done something like this on an island, so logistically it’s so different and so new. I’m hopeful that we don’t we don’t bump heads too many times!” JoJo said, while Jordan noted this was the couple’s 13th project together!

