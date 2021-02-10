See Pics

Jennifer Aniston Rocks Grey Skirt Suit With High Slit While On ‘Morning Show’ Set With Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon
BACKGRID
Jennifer AnistonInStyle Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Oct 2018
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on the set of 'The Morning Show' in L.A. Jennifer looked very tanned as she stepped out in a grey skirt suit and matching stockings and heels. Reese who stars as The morning show co-anchor Bradley Jackson was seen in a blue pinstripe pantsuit. The pair were filming a scene in which paparazzi were taking pictures of Bradley while Alex Levy (Jen Aniston) waits for her in the lobby of a building ahead of a meeting. Pictured: Jennifer Aniston BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Aniston shows off her enviably toned tummy in a sexy new campaign. The 51-year-old actress has joined forces with collagen brand Vital Proteins as part of a global partnership. Aniston will be joining the Vital Proteins team as Chief Creative Officer, putting her spin on new product innovations and overall brand strategy. Aniston has incorporated Vital Proteins into her daily routine since before 2016 and will look to her own experiences with collagen to help build greater awareness around its benefits and help consumers connect to the brand mission: finding wellness from within. "We're really excited to welcome Jen and her valued perspective to the Vital team," said Kurt Seidensticker, Founder and CEO of Vital Proteins. "We've all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic. We are teaming up together to inspire the world to live healthy, and more vibrant lives." Aniston has been vocal about her love of Vital Proteins' best-selling Collagen Peptides, noticing a glow from within and an improvement in how she looks and feels. Here are a few of Aniston's favorite products: -Collagen Peptides: Fan-favorite Collagen Peptides (available in canisters and stick packs) supports healthy hair, nails, skin and joints,** and includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, which help promote natural collagen production and a more youthful appearance.** -Vital Proteins Vitality® Immunity Booster** in Clementine: These convenient stick packs combine collagen, L-glutamine, vitamin C, zinc and electrolytes with Wellmune®* and Immuno-LP20®, two clinically proven ingredients that help boost the immune system.** -Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer® in Vanilla: Crafted with healthy fats from organic coconut milk powder, this supplement boasts energy-boosting Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs). "Collagen is the glue that holds e
Jennifer Aniston shows off her enviably toned tummy in a sexy new campaign. The 51-year-old actress has joined forces with collagen brand Vital Proteins as part of a global partnership. Aniston will be joining the Vital Proteins team as Chief Creative Officer, putting her spin on new product innovations and overall brand strategy. Aniston has incorporated Vital Proteins into her daily routine since before 2016 and will look to her own experiences with collagen to help build greater awareness around its benefits and help consumers connect to the brand mission: finding wellness from within. "We're really excited to welcome Jen and her valued perspective to the Vital team," said Kurt Seidensticker, Founder and CEO of Vital Proteins. "We've all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic. We are teaming up together to inspire the world to live healthy, and more vibrant lives." Aniston has been vocal about her love of Vital Proteins' best-selling Collagen Peptides, noticing a glow from within and an improvement in how she looks and feels. Here are a few of Aniston's favorite products: -Collagen Peptides: Fan-favorite Collagen Peptides (available in canisters and stick packs) supports healthy hair, nails, skin and joints,** and includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, which help promote natural collagen production and a more youthful appearance.** -Vital Proteins Vitality® Immunity Booster** in Clementine: These convenient stick packs combine collagen, L-glutamine, vitamin C, zinc and electrolytes with Wellmune®* and Immuno-LP20®, two clinically proven ingredients that help boost the immune system.** -Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer® in Vanilla: Crafted with healthy fats from organic coconut milk powder, this supplement boasts energy-boosting Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs). "Collagen is the glue that holds e View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Back to work and looking gorgeous! Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were photographed on the set of ‘The Morning Show’ as season two’s filming is underway.

Jennifer Aniston‘s rather enjoyable homebody lockdown life has come to an end, as the stunning actress is back as newswoman Alex Levy on Apple+’s drama The Morning Show. The 51-year-old was seen on set on Feb. 9, 2021, wearing a gorgeous dove-grey power suit that featured a long fitted jacket, a high slit in the pencil skirt’s left side and a belted waistline. She wore heels that matched the suit perfectly, along with grey sheer stockings.

Jennifer Aniston rocks a gorgeous grey power suit on set of ‘The Morning Show’ on Feb. 9, 2021 in L.A. Photo credit: BACKGRID.

Jen wore a protective plastic face shield, which allowed her perfectly made up camera ready visage to be seen. The beauty looked extra bronzed, as the light grey suit really showed off her tanned skin. Her gorgeous blonde highlights that her BFF hairstylist Chris McMillan touched up on Jan. 26 looked absolutely perfect, at the actress wore her hair down and in sleek waves for a day of filming.

Not to be outdone was Jen’s co-star Reese Witherspoon, 44, who looked journalist ready in a dark blue pantsuit with small white pinstripes and a crisp white blouse. She had comfy footwear on, appearing to be wearing a pair of black Uggs boots, so maybe she was only being filmed from the knees up for the day, or wanted to change into her show’s on-camera footwear later on.

Reese Witherspoon looks all business in a smart pinstripe pantsuit on the set of ‘The Morning Show’ in L.A. on Feb. 9, 2021. Photo credit: BACKGRID.

Jennifer announced in a Jan. 26 Instagram post “Aaand, we’re back…” along with a clapboard emoji. She was seen with a fresh light blonde highlighting job and hair blowout courtesy of her longtime hair guru Chris, who could be seen over the smiling stunner’s shoulder. The Morning Show landed Jennifer her first individual Screen Actors Guild Award in 2020, where the usually comedic star took home Best Actress in a Drama. We can’t wait to find out where season two takes Jen and Reese’s characters.

Jen should be back on an even more anticipated set in the spring of 2021. The long-anticipated Friends reunion — which has been rescheduled several times since March 2020 due to COVID-19 — finally appears to be a go sometime in the next few months. Her former co-star and pal Lisa Kudrow, 57, revealed on actor Rob Lowe Jan. 13 Literally! podcast that that, “There’s different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things. I pre-shot something for it already so we’re definitely doing it because I already shot a little something.”

She also took the time to remind fans that this is NOT a reboot of the show itself. Rather, it’s simply a reunion of the six primary actors from the show: Lisa, Jennifer, Courteney Cox, 56, David Schwimmer, 54, Matthew Perry, 51, and Matt LeBlanc, 53. “It’s not, like, a scripted thing. We’re not portraying our characters. It’s us getting together, which just doesn’t happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped,” she explained, while promising, “I think it’ll be great.” The team behind the reunion special is hoping for an “early spring” 2021 taping with the stars of the show, which will go down on their original Friends studio on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, CA.