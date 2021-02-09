Blake Shelton Says ‘People Don’t Really Understand Why’ Gwen Stefani’s With Him Amid ‘Funny’ Super Bowl Ad

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani loved taping their Super Bowl spot, mocking how the total opposites ended up as a couple. Blake especially loved the humor behind the ad.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have always made for a slightly odd couple. The 51-year-old pop queen loves high fashion and getting glammed up, while the 44-year-old country superstar is happiest at his Oklahoma ranch, kicking back with a drink around a fire pit. Their T-Mobile Super Bowl mocking how they ended up together was a chance for the two to be self-depreciating to those who don’t understand their five year romance and engagement, with an assist from mutual pal Adam Levine.

“Blake was the first person to hear about the commercial for the Super Bowl and he loved it because Blake is so funny himself, so he saw the humor immediately. And the chance to work with his future wife and one of his best friends again was the icing on the cake,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Everyone loved it and to be on a great Super Bowl commercial that was so clever, it was just a total win for everyone involved. They all loved being a part of it.”

Unlikely lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at L.A.’s Staples Center on January 26, 2020. Photo credit: MEGA.

In the ad, a then-single Gwen is Facetiming with now former fellow The Voice judge Adam about what she’s looking for in a man, telling him she’s “ready to start dating again.” She wants someone who is totally not L.A., “maybe from another country,” who is “cultured and sensitive and who is not threatened by a strong, confident woman.”

As his cell service breaks up, Adam hears, “I’m sick of L.A. guys, I want someone completely country. Uncultured and threatened by a strong confident woman,” as Blake walks by him singing about hot wings and nachos. Adam then tells Gwen he’s got the perfect guy for her. Gwen is next seen sitting in a fancy restaurant as Blake walks in as her “date.” She’s horrified at the choice of man Adam picked for her, as the tagline,”Don’t trust your love life to just any network,” comes up.