Bella Hadid Fires Back At Hater Who Says She Looks ‘Tired’ In New Pics: ‘I’m Sorry That My Bags Offend You’

Bella Hadid had no time for an Instagram hater who told her she looked ‘so tired’ in a gorgeous, makeup-free pic. She wanted to know why they cared so much about her eye bags!

Bella Hadid didn’t come to play! The supermodel, 24, clapped back at one of her Instagram followers who had the audacity to tell he she looked “so tired” in a makeup-free photo she posted to her profile. The photo in question, which you can see below, shows Bella fresh faced and happy while lounging in bed, her adorable freckles on display. “Tired” is the last word you’d use after looking at the pic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Bella’s reply to the online troll was perfect: “I was and just woke up. I am sorry that my bags offend u.” The commenter totally backtracked and was clearly shocked that Bella took the time to respond to them. They replied, “@bellahadid I’m screaming,” they wrote. “Did my best girl just reply me?! Plus hey, you are so gorgeous! Your eye bags are a work of art.” Nice save!

Bella’s other followers couldn’t help but gush over her gorgeous photo, which was accompanied by several cute bikini shots. Bella sizzled in a teal two-piece with embellishments, posing in her bathroom for a series of selfies. Her sister, Gigi Hadid, simply commented, “YUP” while mom Yolanda Hadid left her daughter a red heart emoji. Selma Blair even joked that seeing Bella’s photos was like “looking in a mirror.”

Bella’s stunning photoset was posted just one day after her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd rocked the Super Bowl LV halftime show. After his big day, Bella had nothing but good things to say, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s really proud of how far he’s come and to see where he is now,” the source told us.