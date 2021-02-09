Bella Hadid Heats Up Instagram With New Bikini Selfies After Ex The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Performance

Bella Hadid sizzled on Instagram in a stunning bikini, posting a series of new makeup-free selfies just one day after The Weeknd crushed the Super Bowl halftime show.

Bella Hadid slayed so hard in her new bikini that she let her fans see it four times! The supermodel, 24, hopped on Instagram to show off a stunning two-piece in the prettiest teal color while posing in her bathroom. The skimpy, embellished bikini perfectly showed off Bella’s flat stomach and toned legs as she struck a series of poses, running her hands through her hair.

She saved the best photo for last. Look at the last image in Bella’s February 8 photoset — she’s completely makeup-free! The model took a closeup selfie while lounging in bed and wearing maybe just a hint of lip balm on her pursed lips. Bella’s adorable freckles were able to shine without foundation covering them up. Her usually straight and sleek hair was left tousled and unbrushed after her day by the beach or pool. She captioned the photo “Palestinian and Dutch,” a nod to her heritage.

Bella’s friends and followers absolutely loved her new photos. Taylor Hill commented with a series of fire emojis. Selma Blair joked that “It’s like looking in the mirror.” Even Bella’s family sent love. Dad Mohamed Hadid called her “the princess” and mom Yolanda Hadid dropped a heart emoji in the comments. Sister Gigi Hadid simply commented, “YUP.”

Bella’s bikini post came one day after her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, rocked the Super Bowl LV halftime show. HollywoodLife previously learned that Bella was totally “thrilled” that her ex got the prestigious gig! Despite them not being together, they have a history and she’s always proud of whatever accomplishments he achieves,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He definitely deserves this opportunity and she knows he’s going to crush it.”