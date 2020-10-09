Happy 24th Birthday, Bella Hadid: Look Back At The Supermodel’s Hottest Runway Pics Of All Time

Twenty-four is looking good on Bella Hadid! We’re celebrating the model’s 24th birthday by marveling at her most stunning, sexiest runway looks she’s rocked since the beginning of her career.

The Hadid sisters are the undisputed queens of the runway right now, so Bella Hadid, 24, has worn her fair share of dazzling outfits for an even more talented group of designers. Chanel, Versace, Savage x Fenty, Victoria’s Secret, and more fashion houses love to dress Bella in their best and sexiest looks for their most important shows! And why wouldn’t they? With her gorgeous looks she’s the perfect fashion model. To celebrate her 24th birthday, we’re looking back at her very best runway photos of all time!

Take the outfit she got to rock at the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week, on September 20, 2019. Bella wore the most unique outfit, complete with a number of accessories. The ensemble consisted of a black top and skirt with dazzling beading on the bottom in hues of red, purple, and orange. With her slicked back hair, Bella looked truly high-fashion. She even pulled off the strappy heels that went all the way up to her knees!

It goes without saying that everything Bella’s worn during her stints walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show have been sexy. How could they not? Still, it doesn’t change the fact that she looks absolutely breathtaking in everything the brand put on her. During a magical trip down the runway for Victoria’s Secret at their 2018 show in New York City, Bella got to wear a pair of dreamy, feathered wings, huge jewels, and even feathered stilettos with a set of sparkly, silver lingerie. See that ensemble below!

There’s no denying it: Bella is seriously one of the most versatile and stunning supermodels taking the catwalk today! What better way to celebrate the young model than by taking a look at her best runway photos. To see more of Bella Hadid’s sexiest runway looks, scroll through our gallery above. From New York Fashion Week, to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Bella’s style is always killer!