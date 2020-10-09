Bella Hadid has treated her friends to a luxe getaway in honor of her 24th birthday, and posed for new lakeside snaps in a colorful swimsuit.

Bella Hadid is celebrating her 24th birthday in style! The supermodel took to Instagram in honor of the milestone on October 9, sharing a series of adorable snaps in a colorful bikini. “A few Bday elixirs,” she captioned the carousel post of herself and pal Devon Carlson on a floating dock beside a lake. Bella rocked a pink, blue, yellow and brown halter neck bikini top with matching bottoms, and pink sunglasses that were totally reminiscent of the early 2000s.

The duo shared a few laughs, and were snapped striking multiple funny poses as they smiled for the camera. Both girls accessorized with gorgeous jewelry, as Bella rocked some chunky gold necklaces and gold bangles. They certainly had their pick of “elixirs” too, as an assortment of drinks sat on the deck in front of them.

Ahead of her birthday bash, Bella shared some snaps from a private jet which was decorated with balloons. “Oh gosh I feel just really lucky,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non refundable.”

Her big sis Gigi Hadid wasn’t in attendance, because she was sharing a date night with her beau Zayn Malik, and the father of her two-week-old baby! The fellow supermodel took to Instagram at the same time as Bella’s celebration, sharing snaps from what appeared to be the couple’s glamorous New York City apartment.

“Mom and dad’s first date night,” Gigi captioned the Instagram Story, showing two plates of pasta. “She’s in the other room [with] Oma but miss her [so much] lol,” she continued. Oma loosely translates as the Greek term for grandmother, meaning that Gigi and Zayn are definitely squeezing in some family time, even if it’s not with Bella on her big day!