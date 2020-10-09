See Pics
Hollywood Life

Bella Hadid Rocks A Colorful Bikini On Birthday Getaway With Friends — Pics

bella
SplashNews
Bella Hadid rocked an eye-catching burnt orange one piece swimsuit on the beach in St Barts over the weekend. The stunning brunette looked elegant as she sipped on a martini and cooled off with a dip in the ocean as kicked back with pal Jordan Barrett during vacation. Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5134289 081219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Norway Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights
Model Kendall Jenner and friends seen at the beach on July 8th 2019 in Mykonos, Greece.
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid.Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily RatajkowskiJeff MagidRef: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Bella Hadid has treated her friends to a luxe getaway in honor of her 24th birthday, and posed for new lakeside snaps in a colorful swimsuit.

Bella Hadid is celebrating her 24th birthday in style! The supermodel took to Instagram in honor of the milestone on October 9, sharing a series of adorable snaps in a colorful bikini. “A few Bday elixirs,” she captioned the carousel post of herself and pal Devon Carlson on a floating dock beside a lake. Bella rocked a pink, blue, yellow and brown halter neck bikini top with matching bottoms, and pink sunglasses that were totally reminiscent of the early 2000s.

View this post on Instagram

A few Bday elixirs

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

The duo shared a few laughs, and were snapped striking multiple funny poses as they smiled for the camera. Both girls accessorized with gorgeous jewelry, as Bella rocked some chunky gold necklaces and gold bangles. They certainly had their pick of “elixirs” too, as an assortment of drinks sat on the deck in front of them.

Ahead of her birthday bash, Bella shared some snaps from a private jet which was decorated with balloons. “Oh gosh I feel just really lucky,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non refundable.”

bella
Bella Hadid posed for a series of snaps in a colorful bikini. Image: SplashNews

Her big sis Gigi Hadid wasn’t in attendance, because she was sharing a date night with her beau Zayn Malik, and the father of her two-week-old baby! The fellow supermodel took to Instagram at the same time as Bella’s celebration, sharing snaps from what appeared to be the couple’s glamorous New York City apartment.

“Mom and dad’s first date night,” Gigi captioned the Instagram Story, showing two plates of pasta. “She’s in the other room [with] Oma but miss her [so much] lol,” she continued. Oma loosely translates as the Greek term for grandmother, meaning that Gigi and Zayn are definitely squeezing in some family time, even if it’s not with Bella on her big day!