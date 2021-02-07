Eugene Levy Hilariously Appears In ‘Isolation Box’ During Son Dan’s Opening Monologue On ‘SNL’

Dan Levy’s dad and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ co-star flew all the way in from Los Angeles to wish his son ‘good luck’ during this sweet cameo!

Dan Levy, 37, couldn’t not have a Schitt’s Creek moment on Saturday Night Live! The Toronto native made his debut at Studio 8H on Saturday, Feb. 6 and his dad Eugene Levy, 74, was there to support! The American Pie actor hilariously appeared in in a plastic “isolation box” backstage as Dan toured the storied NBC halls.

Dan Levy's Monologue! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/oUFIljXTQ4 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 7, 2021

“I mean, honestly — just to get to walk these halls is such a thrill,” Dan said as he passed staff members in protective white hazmat suits — similar to the ones who were present for his Emmy win. “Oh, wait — Dad?! You came all the way from Los Angeles?” Dan exclaimed as Eugene — clad in a suit — attempted to explain. “Wow, look at you! Yeah, I flew in to wish you luck tonight. But because I travelled, I’m now in this isolation box,” he laughed.

Dan then questioned, “You flew all this way to watch the show from a weird box?” as Eugene confessed he “didn’t know about the box at the time — I found out about it when I landed.” His son let him know he would “offer to help” if they weren’t on live television, making his way back to the main stage. Poor Eugene hilariously had to ask one of the hazmat clad staff members to “turn” him to the stage so he could actually “see the show.”

Schitt’s Creek originally aired on Canadian public broadcaster CBC, later rising to international popularity after ending up on Netflix. The sitcom follows the trials and tribulations of the Rose family — played by Dan, his dad Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy — after they lose their fortune and relocate to the small town of the same name (that they own thanks to the deed).

The show became somewhat of a viral sensation thanks to memes and social media, cleaning up with a major sweep at the primetime Emmy Awards in Sept. 2020! Dan himself took the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (dad Eugene took the Lead Actor one), along with Outstanding Comedy Series, and a supporting actress win for Annie. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast accepted their awards virtually from Casa Loma in Toronto, ON.

“The idea for Schitt’s Creek really came out of one of those brainstorming sessions that I had one day in a cafe,” Dan said in an April 2020 interview with Variety, noting that at the time of thinking of the show, he had just quit his job at MTV Canada. “I had come out of MTV, I had made a name for myself, as small as it was, up in Canada. But that, in a way, made me feel OK with going to my dad for this idea. So I went to him with this idea of a wealthy family losing their money and said, ‘Do you want to work on this with me?’ And he said, ‘Yes,'” Dan added. And after the success the family has had — we’re sure Eugene’s glad he agreed!