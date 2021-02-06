See Pics

Kylie Jenner Rocks Same Barely-There Bikini Sister Kourtney Kardashian Wore Last Week

Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian
AP/SplashNews
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ** St Barts, - 51826651 "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" stars Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie step out in St. Barts during their vacation on August 18, 2015. The group headed out on a boat to go parasailing. FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2015 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian relaxes at the pool and looks fashionable while staying at her friend Loren Ridinger's mega mansion in Miami. Kim wore a few different bikinis throughout the afteroon as she looked very glam on the beautiful property and even got a tan near a stone lion. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL167616 010410 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Evening Writer

It looks like Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have the same taste in bikinis. Kylie rocked a blue version of the hot red set that her older sister recently wore, and also turned her triangle top sideways.

Kylie Jenner, 23, is looking up to her big sister Kourtney Kardashian, 41, when it comes to bikini style. The makeup entrepreneur threw on a bold blue string bikini to spend the day at mom Kris Jenner‘s $12 million pad in La Quinta (a stone’s throw from Palm Springs) on Feb. 5, which looked nearly identical to the one Kourtney wore at the end of January.

Like Kourtney, Kylie rocked itty-bitty string bikini bottoms and a triangle top worn sideways (a trendy trick to get two looks out of one bikini top). The only difference was that Kylie’s set was a deep blue! The Kylie Cosmetics founder accessorized with a dainty gold body chain and gold nameplate necklace, which twinkled against her glistening skin, thanks to her company’s SPF body oil. The business woman shared close-up looks of her blue bikini look, which you can see above.

Kourtney, too, shared a closeup-look of the same bikini style in her swimwear photo carousel above. “A little fun in the sun,” she captioned one post on Jan. 29, and then got a bit more cheeky as she captioned another post (below), “parched (bc my content is thirsty this week LOL).”

Kourtney has especially been updating her Instagram page with bikini content, given that she’s recently taken trips to their mom’s home-away-from-home in the California dessert and Turks and Caicos. First up was a pit stop at Kris’s La Quinta home, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kourtney brought Blink 182‘s drummer/longtime friend Travis Barker along.

“They’ve been together now for about a month or two,” the insider added, telling us, “It’s still pretty new. There is a lot of chemistry between those two. They’ve hooked up a lot over the years, but right now they’re dating.”

However, it was just a girls trip when Kourtney later jetted away to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the third birthday of her niece, Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster. Kourtney wore even more bikinis — and even debuted a hair extension makeover — to pose for photos with her gal pals/sisters like Victoria Villarroel and Kim Kardashian.