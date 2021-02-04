SAG Nominations 2021: See The Full List Of Nominees
Awards season is in full swing! Just a day after the Golden Globes nominations were revealed, the 2021 SAG nominations were announced on Feb. 4. See the full list of nominees.
The SAG Awards nominations were unveiled on February 4. Emily in Paris star Lily Collins and Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs revealed the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees live from the official SAG Instagram page. The nominations list includes 15 categories, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and more.
The 2021 SAG Awards will air live April 4 at 9 p.m. ET. The ceremony will be simulcast on TNT and TBS. The awards show was originally supposed to take place on January 25. The ceremony has been postponed twice, once because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a second time to not be on the same date as the rescheduled Grammy Awards. See the full list of SAG nominations for 2021 below:
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Rami Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami…
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie Film
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Youn Yuh Jung, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Minari
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
The Trial of the Chicago 7
One Night In Miami…
The 2020 SAG Awards feels like a lifetime ago. The awards show was one of the last before the COVID-19 shutdown. At last year’s SAG Awards, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had their epic reunion, and Parasite made history by becoming the first foreign-language film to win Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.