SAG Nominations 2021: See The Full List Of Nominees

Awards season is in full swing! Just a day after the Golden Globes nominations were revealed, the 2021 SAG nominations were announced on Feb. 4. See the full list of nominees.

The SAG Awards nominations were unveiled on February 4. Emily in Paris star Lily Collins and Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs revealed the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees live from the official SAG Instagram page. The nominations list includes 15 categories, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and more.

The 2021 SAG Awards will air live April 4 at 9 p.m. ET. The ceremony will be simulcast on TNT and TBS. The awards show was originally supposed to take place on January 25. The ceremony has been postponed twice, once because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a second time to not be on the same date as the rescheduled Grammy Awards. See the full list of SAG nominations for 2021 below:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Rami Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami…

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie Film

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Youn Yuh Jung, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Minari

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The Trial of the Chicago 7

One Night In Miami…

The 2020 SAG Awards feels like a lifetime ago. The awards show was one of the last before the COVID-19 shutdown. At last year’s SAG Awards, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had their epic reunion, and Parasite made history by becoming the first foreign-language film to win Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.