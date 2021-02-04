Watch

Gigi Hadid Claps Back At Critics Who Think Her Face Has ‘Changed’: It’s The ‘Power Of Makeup’

Gigi Hadid teamed up with Vogue for a special video in which the model shared some of her favorite ‘beauty secrets.’ Find out what she’s ‘learned’ in her journey with makeup!

Gigi Hadid‘s relationship with makeup has totally changed over the course of her career. In a new video with Vogue, the model and mother-of-one, 25, revealed some of her favorite beauty tips and tricks and why she’s over people talking about how “different” she used to look. “When I look back on my first red carpets, when I didn’t have makeup artists or someone to call, I would obviously do my own makeup,” Gigi said in the video.

“And now, people pull up those pictures and are like, ‘Oh, Gigi’s nose looks different in these pictures than now,'” she explained. “Or, they’ll talk about something with my face, like, ‘This has changed on Gigi.'” But the model, who has been walking runways and appearing in catalogues for years, had something to say about the comments. “That’s the power of makeup,” she revealed.

 

“I’ve never done anything to my face,” she reiterated. “But the way that I’ve learned…to contour in certain places, put bronzer in some places and leave it out in other places, is something that you have to learn,” she further explained. “So I would just put it everywhere!” Since her early days on the red carpet, Gigi’s relationship with makeup has grown so much, and she even went in depth on some of her favorite tricks for clear skin and more.

“I’ve always really gone for drugstore skin care,” Gigi revealed in another section of the video. “Pregnancy is different, and I really wanted something clean for that. But before that, I really just wanted good products and I don’t always think that you have to pay a lot for that.”

Gigi Hadid shared some of her favorite beauty secrets in a new video with Vogue [AP].
Gigi’s tutorial outlined for her adoring fans her favorite products she uses to gently cleanse, moisturize, and glam-up her beautiful face. While the model did admit there are times during the year where she wears a bit too much makeup — fashion weeks being the longest stretches of time in glam — she’s very rarely been shy about going makeup-free in her own photos! Fans loved seeing this sweet and candid side of Gigi, and we cannot wait for her next tutorial!