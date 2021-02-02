Nick Jonas Looks Incredibly Buff While Lifting Dumbbells In A Tank Top & Gym Shorts — Watch

Nick Jonas wowed fans when he posted an Instagram video of himself lifting weights with his incredible biceps on display.

Nick Jonas, 28, proved he’s in amazing shape when he posted his latest Instagram video! The singer was lifting large dumbbells while wearing a a black tank top that helped his impressive biceps peek through and matching shorts. He gave a fierce look to the camera as he strutted his stuff on the side of a mirror and took deep breaths.

“Let’s get it! 💪🏼,” he captioned the video, which was originally posted on TikTok. It didn’t take long for his fans to comment on the cool clip and they had great things to say. “You got it,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “oh my goodness.” A third called him a “king” and a fourth gushed, “I love you.” Many others left him heart-eyed emojis.

In addition to his workout video, he shared another video on his Instagram story that showed him wearing the same tank top and shorts as he held up his phone to film. “Tuesday,” he captioned the clip.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Nick working out in videos. The husband of Priyanka Chopra, 38, is known for sharing various gym posts every now and then. Back in Oct., he shared one of himself showing off some upper body moves while wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts, which can be seen above.

“Upper body/ core circuit This is a killer upper body, and core circuit. It’s not fun in the moment but it does the trick. Hope you all have a fun and safe weekend. 🙏🏼💪🏼,” he wrote in the caption.

When Nick’s not spending time maintaining his incredible physique, he’s gushing over his lady love. The “Jealous” crooner celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary by posting a sweet message to Priyanka on social media. “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you,” he wrote alongside a series of photos from their two lavish wedding ceremonies.

Nick and Priyanka have been married since 2018 and often talk about the love they have for each other in interviews and on social media. In March 2020, the actress talked about wanting to start a family whenever the time is right. “Having a family is very important to me and it always has been,” she said in an interview with Tatler. “It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.”