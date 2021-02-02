Find Out

Groundhog Day 2021: How To Watch Punxsutawney Phil Predict Whether We’ll Have An Early Spring

punxsutawney phil
AP
Punsxutawney Phil looks out at the crowd during the Groundhog Day celebration at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, USA, 02 February, 2020. Punxsutawney Phil, the weather predicting groundhog, did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring. Punxsutawney Phil predicts the Weather on Groundhog Day, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. . Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast an early spring Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Groundhog Club co-handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. . Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast an early spring Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Groundhog inner circle president Jeff Lundy (C-R) reads Punxsutawney Phil's prediction as members of the Groundhog Club Inner Circle look on during the Groundhog Day celebration at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, USA, 02 February, 2020. Punxsutawney Phil, the weather predicting groundhog, did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring.
Deputy Editor of New York City

COVID-19 isn’t stopping Punxsutawney Phil from checking for his shadow on Groundhog Day 2021, and the ceremony will be live streamed so we can all safely watch from home!

Groundhog Day is here! Normally, thousands of people will gather at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to see Punxsutawney Phil in person. However, amidst the coronavirus, this year’s event will be virtual, and there will be no in-person attendance. Everything will be business as usual for Phil, though, as he emerges from his burrow to predict whether or not we’ll have an early spring this year. The event will be live-streamed via VisitPA.com, so anyone can tune in from home.

Once Punxsutawney Phil comes out from his burrow, he’ll search for his shadow to make his prediction. If he does see his shadow, he’ll run back into the burrow and we’ll have six more weeks of winter, according to the legend of Groundhog Day. However, if clouds prevent Phil from seeing his shadow, he’ll stay outside, and  it means an early spring is in the forecast!

Punxsutawney Phil during Groundhog Day 2020 with one of his handlers. (AP)

With a snowstorm ripping across the east coast and expected to last well into the day on Feb. 2, sunny skies are not likely, which is a good sign for those who are hoping Phil doesn’t see his shadow. Phil will make his prediction around sunrise local time — about 7:28 a.m. ET. Leading up to the big event, though, there is expected entertainment on the stage beginning at 3:00 a.m. Members of Phil’s “inner circle” are tasked with receiving the results from Phil to share with viewers across the country.

A member of Punxsutawney Phil’s inner circle holds him on Groundhog Day 2020. (AP)

In 2020, Phil didn’t see his shadow, which meant he predicted an early spring. The results were the same in 2019, as well. Phil has predicted a longer winter more than 100 times, and has only predicted an early spring 19 times. Unfortunately, his results aren’t always accurate — his accuracy rate is less than 40 percent.

Groundhog Day legend states that Punxsutawney Phil has been making his predictions since 1886. He’s able to live so long due to drinking from his ‘elixir of life’ every summer, which magically gives him seven more years of life. More information about Phil and the legend of Groundhog Day can be found HERE.