Hailey Baldwin Reveals The Exact Workout She Does To Keep Her ‘Body In The Best Shape’

Hailey Baldwin went into details about the kind of ‘exercise’ she does to stay in the ‘best shape’ and keep herself healthy, in a new podcast interview.

Hailey Baldwin, 24, always manages to look great but there’s a lot of work and dedication behind her fantastic figure. The model revealed the kind of workouts she loves doing that help her to maintain being in the “best shape” at all times, in a new interview with the Women’s Health Going for Gold podcast. They include Pilates and boxing.

“Exercise is another thing that keeps my mind … and my body really healthy,” she said on the podcast’s Feb. 2 episode. “I really like Pilates and boxing for cardio. And I’ll do a couple of sessions a week in the gym, weight training and cardio.”

“I used to be a ballet dancer so Pilates for me gets my body personally in the best shape because it’s very elongating,” she added. “And a lot of the movements in Pilates are very similar to dance. And I think that’s why I identify with and like it so much.”

Hailey also explained that Pilates is not only used to improve physical strength, flexibility, and posture, it’s also good for “mental awareness.”

In addition to her workout routine, Hailey opened up about her skincare, which includes always doing a “double cleanse” and wearing SPF. “I’m pretty consistent with my daytime and night-time routine, which is a double cleanse – first an oil-based cleanser, and then a gentle foaming [cleanser]; a serum or two, depending on if I want to layer more things, a moisturizer,” she explained.

“And I always wear SPF every single day,” she continued. “I think if I had understood even younger than 24 that SPF was so important, I probably would have done it sooner. But I think I’ll be happy that I even started in my 20s.”

The wife of Justin Bieber, 26, also shared her favorite products. They include BareMinerals Original Liquid Mineral Concealer, BareMinerals Skinlongevity Long Life Herb Serum and BareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Face Cream, which comes out on March 10.

The beauty also got personal when talking about being in the spotlight and how she deals with negative attention. “The way that I’ve dealt with a lot of the negative attention is…I’ve talked it a lot through with a therapist, and I do therapy consistently…,” she said. “I’m also married to someone that’s been dealing with this a lot longer than I have, to an extremely, like the highest level it could possibly be. I think being able to share that world with somebody that understands it even better than I do has been so helpful.”