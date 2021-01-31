Charlotte Flair Reveals Why The Women’s Royal Rumble Match Will Be ‘So Special’: It’s Going To Be ‘Exciting’

Charlotte Flair is getting ready to participate in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Match after winning last year’s event and talked about how important it is for her to come out on top once again.

All eyes will be on Charlotte Flair, 34, and the other women taking part in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Match on the WWE Network on Jan. 31 and the professional wrestler is sharing her feelings before she steps into the spotlight. The strong beauty, who won the event last year, would love to win again this time around and feels this year is particularly “special” because of the women she’ll be competing against.

“I think what makes this year so special is there is so many girls that are potentially or could be favored to win,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “I think the division is more stacked than it has ever been. Going in sometimes, maybe she’ll win or she’ll win, and it is not between two girls. It is more than a few girls that could win and I think that is what makes things exciting this year but for myself defying the odds is what I usually do, so I am hoping that Sunday is no different!”

Charlotte, who is the daughter of Ric Flair, also touched upon how if she does end up winning this year’s Royal Rumble, she’ll be able to take on the champion wrestler of her choice for WrestleMania. After asking if other ladies like her fellow Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka, who is the RAW Women’s World Champion, or Sasha Banks, who is the Smackdown Women’s World Champion, should be worried that she’d pick them, she laughed and admitted she will address that when and if it comes to it.

“I think that is the one thing, no matter if we are facing each other or teaming with each other, Asuka knows that I have the utmost respect for her,” she explained. “I guess we will cross that path when it comes but for now, I think Asuka has done an incredible job as the Raw Women’s Champion and has really been the backbone for Raw in the COVID Era and as for Sasha, I always said that our paths would meet again, so if that is the case…”

If Charlotte does win Sunday’s match and goes onto WrestleMania, there will be fans in attendance, which is quite the contrast to the WWE ThunderDome arena, where fans have been watching virtually. She went on to say she’d “absolutely” be excited for the in-person interactions. “I love walking down that aisle and looking at someone in their face eye to eye, that is something a fan never forgets or someone in the audience,” she gushed.

“And I often say there is one thing to see a performer on television, but it is another to see them up close and personal,” she continued. “And I am really looking forward to that and feeding off their energy and I just think it will be great for the whole world to see having things go back to normal.”

She also revealed she’s loving the fact that the WrestleMania will be two nights. “I love that it is two nights and that definitely leans an opportunity to hopefully, I don’t want to say the word Main Event, but be one of the mains on one of those nights, to headline,” she said. “Opening Mania on Night Two with Rhea Ripley last year, I loved having that opportunity. That felt just as big to me because opening Mania with her, I felt that was one of my Main Events.”

In addition to her feelings on her upcoming wrestling matches, Charlotte opened up about possibly working with her fellow WWE Superstar and fiance Andrade, 31. Since the WWE Network is moving to Peacock, there may be an opportunity for stars like her and her beau to have shows of their own outside the ring and she loves the idea. “Yeah absolutely, especially if my Spanish improves,” she said referring to the fact that Andrade’s first language is Spanish.

“I have started taking classes, that is a goal of mine,” she continued. “For the next two or three years to be fluent. Not only for my home life but in business. It is a goal. I am so jealous now of anyone that is bilingual. I wish that I applied myself a little more when I was younger. So, having that opportunity and have that crossover and on television. I think that would be great. It would just need to be the right fit and the right time for both of our careers.”

When it comes to more of Charlotte’s career goals for 2021, she wants “a new layer.”

“I would really like to see what an unhinged Queen would look like… Like a vicious killer queen, who would push me to get to that intensity,” she said. “I really want a new layer and who would bring that out of me and what would that take.”

The 2021 Royal Rumble Match streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 7 ET/4 PT.