Iggy Azalea Shares Glimpse At Throwback Baby Bump In New ‘Photo Dump’ Of Adorable Son Onyx — See Pics

Iggy Azalea rocked a plunging one piece swimsuit as she revealed her then-growing baby bump, along with several never-before-seen photos of baby Onyx!

Iggy Azalea, 30, just posted a photo of her baby bump! The “Fancy” rapper shared the throwback in a multi-photo post on Saturday, Jan. 30 as she placed a had on her then-growing belly. The photo is, of course, a throwback as she gave birth to son Onyx with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti, 24, earlier in the spring. In the snap, Iggy rocked a purple one piece swimsuit with a deep-v plunge as she stood in a red-tiled bathroom. With her blonde hair up in a towel turban and a black pair of sunglasses, she looked ready for an afternoon full of R&R.

The Australian native included a slew of other Onyx photos in the post, including one of her cradling him as a newborn as she posted in front of a cake. The pretty, fruit filled dessert was adorned with birthday candles, presumably from Iggy’s milestone 30th on June 7. In other photos, her son looked so cute as he napped and lounged on his mama’s shoulder. He even gave the camera some serious face as he took a bath in the last photo, showing off his dark hair.

“Photo dump//mommy & onyx 2020. I really Can’t believe how fast time flys he looks like a toddler now days!” Iggy captioned the sweet post. “Just yesterday you were a tiny ball in my arms,” she went on with a heart emoji. “I love you always, all the ways,” she gushed. The photos already garnered over a million likes, with many posting about just how adorable Onyx is! “Aaaaaaw i wanna hold him,” one follower wrote.

Iggy has looked absolutely fabulous since she gave birth after a highly secretive pregnancy. While she didn’t share when, exactly, Onyx entered the world, she confirmed she had a son in June. Just months later, she also opened up about her post-baby health journey on Twitter. “Any other moms who can’t stop dropping weight after having a baby? (Not a brag, genuinely wanna hear if you had this happen),” she asked her followers. “I don’t try/want to lose weight but it’s literally just shedding off me, is it hormonal? Should I be concerned? 20lbs lighter than pre baby and counting,” she revealed.

Back in October, the rapper confirmed she split with Onyx’s father Playboi Carti. “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she confirmed for fans after sharing a cryptic message, seemingly directed at the 24-year-old. “You lost a real 1…People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves,” she also shared at the time.