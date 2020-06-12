Surprise! Iggy Azalea shocked fans by announcing she had secretly given birth to a son, but some of the ‘Fancy’ rapper’s followers think she dropped some major pregnancy clues in her ‘Lola’ music video.

There are no lines explicitly about babies in “Lola,” Iggy Azalea’s 2019 collaboration with British singer Alice Chater. However, Iggy, 30, does rap, “I love drama and rumors / I like talking my sh-t,” and at the time, there were plenty of rumors she was pregnant with Playboi Carti’s child. After Iggy confirmed that she gave birth to a son in secret, her fans began scouring the Internet for any signs or clues of this pregnancy – and some think they found it. “Yoooo #IggyAzalea was sending us subliminals in the Lola music video!” tweeted @ThisLilIggy. “How did we not see this omg…”

Throughout the “Lola” video, Iggy conceals her figure by wearing a lot of baggy and bulky outfits, including a giant loofa dress. But, there is one scene (where she’s next to a bathtub full of pills) when she’s in this tight floral outfit, one that shows off all her curves. Her bare midriff is visible, and while there’s no visible bump, she does run her hand over her stomach. It’s almost as if she was sending a message…?

Yoooo #IggyAzalea was sending us subliminals in the Lola (https://t.co/bkarXCWS8y) music video! How did we not see this omg… pic.twitter.com/yivZKjugmv — This lil Iggy #BlackLivesMatter (@ThisLilIggy) June 10, 2020

Now, it’s unclear when “Lola” was filmed or how far along Iggy was at the time. However, in the behind-the-scenes video Iggy released days after the music video dropped, she spoke about how she wanted a quick turnaround when it came to editing the video. It’s possible that this video was filmed in late October, right when Iggy was either three or four months pregnant. Also, around the 3:15 minute mark in the BTS video, she sits in a way to indicate a slight showing of a bump.

Rumors of this secret pregnancy dogged Iggy and Carti, 23, for months. She finally came clean on June 10. “I have a son,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret, and I love him beyond words.”

Iggy didn’t mention Playboy Carti in the message, so it’s still unclear if it’s his son. This omission confused fans, and some were just stunned at the realization that Iggy Azalea was a mom. “When was she pregnant?” one asked.