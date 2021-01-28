Cole DeBoer Cuddles Daughter & Gushes Over How ‘Blessed’ He Is To Have Family With Chelsea Houska

Cole DeBoer is one lucky man! The new dad shared a photo of his beautiful baby girl, Walker on Instagram and praised wife Chelsea Houska for ‘blessing’ him with a beautiful family.

Cole DeBoer is over the moon to be a father again. The Teen Mom 2 alum, 32, posted an adorable photo of himself holding his newborn daughter on Instagram, and accompanied it with a lovely message about his love for Walker June and her mama, Chelsea Houska. In the photo, which you can see below, baby Walker is clutching her overjoyed father with her teensy tiny fingers as he cradles her in his hands. Even though he’s wearing a surgical mask, you can see in Cole’s eyes that he has the biggest grin!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer)

“I always wanted to be a Father. I never would have guessed I would be blessed and gifted four beautiful children,” Cole captioned his heartfelt post. “@chelseahouska thank you for this life and creating miracles. I love you. Not sure how this rugged good ole boy got as lucky as I did, but I truly couldn’t ask for anything more. Blessed with our new baby girl. She has a daddy who will love her with all his heart and then some.” He added heart emojis and the hashtags #blessedman and #babywalker.

This is Cole’s third child with Chelsea, his wife of four years. Together, they’re also the parents of son Watson DeBoer, 4, and daughter Layne DeBoer, 2. Chelsea has an 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Aubree Lind-Deboer, whom Cole adores like his own. Cole and Chelsea announced via Instagram on January 26 that the latest addition to their family was born the night before, sharing a precious photo of the newborn yawning in her bassinet. She shares a birthday with her big brother!

Chelsea also posted a gorgeous photo of Walker on Instagram soon after her birth. The sweet selfie shows the new mom holding the baby girl to her chest while resting in her hospital bed, a content smile on her face. Cole looks absolutely giddy while meeting his daughter.