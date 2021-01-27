See Pic

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Snuggle Baby Walker In 1st Photo With Newborn Daughter

chelsea
MTV
Jenelle Evans visits HollywoodLife's New York headquarters during Fashion Week to discuss her new beauty brand, JE Cosmetics and brow kit.
‘’Teen Mom 2’ star Jade Cline stops by HollywoodLife's portrait studio in New York City.
‘’Teen Mom 2’ star Jade Cline stops by HollywoodLife's portrait studio in New York City.
Leah Messer of 'Teen Mom' and boyfriend Jeremy Calvert have dinner as Leah reunites with her 'Teen Mom 2' cast mates for the weekend in New York City.Pictured: Jeremy Calvert,Leah Messer,Jeremy CalvertLeah MesserKailyn LowryJenelle EvansChelsea HouskaRef: SPL1000340 041111 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Australia Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Estonia Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Poland Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Turkey Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

‘Teen Mom 2’ alum Chelsea Houska posted the first snap of herself and husband, Cole DeBoer, with their newborn daughter, Walker, just two days after the little one’s birth! See the adorable family photo!

Just two days after welcoming her fourth bundle of joy, Chelsea Houska has shared the first family photo with daughter Walker June and husband Cole DeBoer! On January 27, the Teen Mom 2 alum shared a photo of the trio, which was captured in the moments after she gave birth to their daughter. Chelsea held the newborn on her bare chest, while Cole looked down at his baby girl in awe.

“What a life we have built @coledeboer,” Chelsea wrote on Instagram, adding a white heart emoji. In the comments, Cole gushed, “Beyond grateful!!” The couple, who tied the knot in October 2016, are parents to son Watson, 2, and daughter Layne, 3 (born August 2018). Chelsea has an 11-year-old daughter, Aubree, from her previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Chelsea and Cole revealed their daughter’s arrival in a post on Instagram on January 26 — one day after she was born. The proud parents took to their respective Instagram pages to share the same photos of baby Walker, who was wearing a name tag and a cute bow on her tiny head. In her post, Chelsea revealed that Walker’s arrival was a bit of a surprise. “She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night,” the mother of four, who gave birth to Watson on January 25, 2017, wrote on Instagram.

Chelsea first revealed she was expecting baby No. 4 in a post on social media on August 5. “One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” she wrote at the time. Her husband also shared the same photo with a very cute caption: “The Grand Finale! (We Think) Baby #4.” — Congratulations to the happy couple on their new addition!