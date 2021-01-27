Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Snuggle Baby Walker In 1st Photo With Newborn Daughter

‘Teen Mom 2’ alum Chelsea Houska posted the first snap of herself and husband, Cole DeBoer, with their newborn daughter, Walker, just two days after the little one’s birth! See the adorable family photo!

Just two days after welcoming her fourth bundle of joy, Chelsea Houska has shared the first family photo with daughter Walker June and husband Cole DeBoer! On January 27, the Teen Mom 2 alum shared a photo of the trio, which was captured in the moments after she gave birth to their daughter. Chelsea held the newborn on her bare chest, while Cole looked down at his baby girl in awe.

“What a life we have built @coledeboer,” Chelsea wrote on Instagram, adding a white heart emoji. In the comments, Cole gushed, “Beyond grateful!!” The couple, who tied the knot in October 2016, are parents to son Watson, 2, and daughter Layne, 3 (born August 2018). Chelsea has an 11-year-old daughter, Aubree, from her previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Chelsea and Cole revealed their daughter’s arrival in a post on Instagram on January 26 — one day after she was born. The proud parents took to their respective Instagram pages to share the same photos of baby Walker, who was wearing a name tag and a cute bow on her tiny head. In her post, Chelsea revealed that Walker’s arrival was a bit of a surprise. “She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night,” the mother of four, who gave birth to Watson on January 25, 2017, wrote on Instagram.

Chelsea first revealed she was expecting baby No. 4 in a post on social media on August 5. “One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” she wrote at the time. Her husband also shared the same photo with a very cute caption: “The Grand Finale! (We Think) Baby #4.” — Congratulations to the happy couple on their new addition!