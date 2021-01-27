Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 1, Looks Identical To His Dad In Sweet New Pic With His Grandma

Aeko Brown is looking more and more like dad Chris Brown by the day! The singer’s one-year-old son was the star of his grandma’s cute new Instagram post.

Aeko Brown is the apple of his grandmother’s eye! The one-year-old son of Chris Brown spent a day with grandma Joyce Hawkins, and she couldn’t help but show off her adorable grandson on social media. Joyce’s brand new photo shows little Aeko posing on a stool in front of a painting at grandma’s house. Aeko is wearing a bear onesie and has messy hair like he just woke up from a nap.

So cute! Joyce captioned the January 27 Instagram post, “AWWWWW MEME LOVE YOU!!!” Her followers gushed about how cute Aeko is, and couldn’t get over how much he now looks like his famous father. “Chris’s Twin,” one person commented while adding a heart emoji. “Royalty‘s double,” another follower wrote, pointing out the similarities between the baby and his six-year-old sister.

It’s not the first time Aeko has been compared to Chris. He really is his mini-me! The “Forever” singer, 31, posted a photo of his little guy in December showing him rocking a tiny red durag, and the face is all Chris. Joyce absolutely freaked out about the adorable photo, commenting, “OMG!!! HOW SWEET ARE YOU ‘CATORI’,” a reference to Aeko’s middle name.

Aeko’s mom, Chris’ on-again off-again love Ammika Harris, is all about sharing sweet photos and videos of her son on social media, as well. Ammika even captured her baby boy smiling in his sleep on Instagram once! The absolute angel looked perfectly content while taking a snooze by his mom’s side.