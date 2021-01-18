Aeko Brown, 1, Caught ‘Smiling In His Sleep’ In Sweet Video Shared By Mom Ammika Harris

Ammika Harris shared the sweetest images of her one-year-old son with Chris Brown, Aeko, taking a nap and flashing a subtle smile while he snoozed. Check out the adorable video!

Aeko Brown looked as though he was having sweet dreams in a new video the one-year-old’s mom, Ammika Harris, shared to her Instagram! In the January 17 post, the sweet little tyke, whom Ammika shares with Chris Brown, took a nap after a fun day with his mom. The first photo in the carousel post showed the youngster completely knocked out, looking way too cute as he slept in a cotton, cream-colored shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa)

As fans swiped to the right, they got an even better look at the little one. Ammika captured her son jostling ever so slightly in his sleep. At one point, Aeko appeared to smile while he was dreaming! Ammika captioned the video with three emojis that wholly expressed the rush of emotions she was feeling, along with an adorable caption. “Caught him smiling in his sleep,” the caption read.

Aeko’s adoring family has been absolutely gushing about him recently. Prior to Ammika’s sweet post, the youngster’s paternal grandmother, Joyce Hawkins, dubbed Aeko the absolute cutest after capturing the little one mimicking a bird! The tiny tot looked so precious, and it was so fun for fans to see how the one-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on November 20, 2020, looked so big!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa)

With new videos and loving posts and photos from his family members, Aeko is proving that he truly is the cutest little guy. Ammika absolutely loves to gush about her son, and that’s so clear when perusing her Instagram page. Between sweet pics of the two twinning in matching pajama sets, to more tender, intimate moments captured by the young mom, fans are loving seeing Aeko grow up right before their eyes.

There’s no denying how tightly knit Chris Brown’s family is trying to stay during such unprecedented times. Chris, his mom, Ammika, son Aeko, and even his daughter Royalty all came together for a getaway to Mexico in November, where they all got to bond and relax. As Aeko continues to grow up, fans cannot wait to see more of the youngster!