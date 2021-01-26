Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint West, 5, ‘Speaks Japanese’: Watch Him Count In Adorable Video

Saint West just turned five, and he’s already bilingual. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest son showed off his Japanese skills, leaving Kim beaming with pride.

“My baby speaks Japanese,” Kim Kardashian captioned a video posted to her Instagram Story on Jan. 25. In the short clip, Saint West showed off what he learned in Japanese class while chowing down on a sweet treat. It seems the lessons were paying off because Saint was able to count off to twenty in Japanese. He did this with a mouth half-full of dessert and while watching an off-screen television. So, it won’t be long before Kim, and Kanye West’s boy is taking over Tokyo.

Saint just celebrated his birthday, turning 5 on Dec. 5. In honor of his big day, Kim, 40, shared a sweet tribute to her boy. “One of my life’s soul mates. Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can’t wait to see how you’ve grown and how you answer these questions as a 5-year-old and show them to you when you’re big,” wrote Kim. “I know a drive-by party isn’t ideal, but it’s our times, and you are so excited! You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day. You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden bday this year, Sainty!”

Speaking Japanese isn’t the only thing Saint is proficient at: he’s also an expert at side-eye. Saint showed off these skills when his mother shared a picture of all her kids – North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint – to her Instagram on Dec. 7. In the pic, Saint is giving North a glare, and it seems there might be something to this long-standing rivalry between him and his oldest sister. However, things were much warmer in the video Kim shared later in the month, with Saint playing along with Psalm, 1, Chicago, 2, and their cousins, Dream Kardashian, 4, and Reign Disick, 6.

Just like his father, Saint gets into a little bit of trouble every now and then. On New Year’s Eve, Kim posted a series of photos to her Instagram Story that revealed Saint had ambitions of becoming a barber. Saint had taken the scissors to one of his curly locks, leaving a noticeable gap in his hair. “Still looks cute tho,” Kim captioned one shot, showing that she wasn’t that mad that Saint decided to give himself an impromptu makeover.