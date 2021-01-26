Watch

Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint West, 5, ‘Speaks Japanese’: Watch Him Count In Adorable Video

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport.Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis ScottRef: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Scott Disick walks along the beach in Malibu with his two youngest kids Reign and Penelope and a friend. Reign Aston now has a new mohawk haircut after saying goodbye to his signature long locks last month. Pictured: Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Could Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott be back together? The pair have been spotted together again recently, and today took daughter Stormi out for lunch in Calabasas. Pictured: Travis Scott, Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 29 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kylie Jenner carries Stormi to the car after dinner with family at Nobu in Malibu. The young makeup mogul was seen for the first time back in LA after a long family trip to Italy where she celebrated her 22nd birthday. Kylie wore a feathered sleeveless top paired with standals that were tied over her ripped jeans. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Saint West just turned five, and he’s already bilingual. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest son showed off his Japanese skills, leaving Kim beaming with pride.

“My baby speaks Japanese,” Kim Kardashian captioned a video posted to her Instagram Story on Jan. 25. In the short clip, Saint West showed off what he learned in Japanese class while chowing down on a sweet treat. It seems the lessons were paying off because Saint was able to count off to twenty in Japanese. He did this with a mouth half-full of dessert and while watching an off-screen television. So, it won’t be long before Kim, and Kanye West’s boy is taking over Tokyo.

Saint just celebrated his birthday, turning 5 on Dec. 5. In honor of his big day, Kim, 40, shared a sweet tribute to her boy. “One of my life’s soul mates. Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can’t wait to see how you’ve grown and how you answer these questions as a 5-year-old and show them to you when you’re big,” wrote Kim. “I know a drive-by party isn’t ideal, but it’s our times, and you are so excited! You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day. You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden bday this year, Sainty!”

Kim Kardashian and Saint West are seen arriving back at The Ritz Carlton hotel in New York City in 2019 (SplashNews.com)

Speaking Japanese isn’t the only thing Saint is proficient at: he’s also an expert at side-eye. Saint showed off these skills when his mother shared a picture of all her kids – North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint – to her Instagram on Dec. 7. In the pic, Saint is giving North a glare, and it seems there might be something to this long-standing rivalry between him and his oldest sister. However, things were much warmer in the video Kim shared later in the month, with Saint playing along with Psalm, 1, Chicago, 2, and their cousins, Dream Kardashian, 4, and Reign Disick, 6.

Just like his father, Saint gets into a little bit of trouble every now and then. On New Year’s Eve, Kim posted a series of photos to her Instagram Story that revealed Saint had ambitions of becoming a barber. Saint had taken the scissors to one of his curly locks, leaving a noticeable gap in his hair. “Still looks cute tho,” Kim captioned one shot, showing that she wasn’t that mad that Saint decided to give himself an impromptu makeover.