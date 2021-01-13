Dua Lipa Reacts To Pregnancy Speculation After Cryptic Instagram Captions Ignite Rumor

Dua Lipa had fans in a tizzy with a caption that include a cryptic baby emoji! The 25-year-old slayed as she rocked a super sexy green plaid dress in Mexico.

Dua Lipa knows how to keep her fans on their toes. The 25-year-old had her 58 million Instagram followers speculating she was pregnant following a cryptic caption shared on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Alongside two photos wearing an ultra-sexy plaid green dress, the “Levitating” singer made her emoji a curious array of emojis, including a baby bottle, baby, heart, and and teddy bear. “R U PREGNANT??” one fan asked, as another added, “we want a baby Lipa!!!”

Dua, who is still vacationing with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 21, in Mexico, quickly cleared the air about any confusion. Replying to a fan who inquired, “She is pregnant?” the British born star wrote back, “Food baby.” Dua’s stomach looked totally flat in the gorgeous photos, as she rocked the slinky mini dress featuring cut-outs and rhinestones. She looked so sun kissed in the evening photos, as she posed outdoors at a Tulum resort.

📲 | @DUALIPA replied to a comment on her Instagram post asking if she’s pregnant — “food baby” pic.twitter.com/muihbLIzgE — Dua Lipa Hungary (@dualipahungary) January 13, 2021

She opted to keep her dark hair in a loose beach curl for the evening out, channeling the ’90s with two triangle barrette clips on both sides of her head. Dua — who recently performed on Saturday Night Live — appeared to be totally makeup free in the snaps. As always, her complexion looked absolutely flawless with a hint of red, perhaps from some time in the sunny Mexico sun.

Dua and Anwar have been unwinding and relaxing on the romantic Tulum trip, and were spotted poolside on Jan. 1. The Future Nostalgia singer looked sensational in a neon thong bikini as she celebrated the first day of 2021, once again showing off her incredibly toned abs and derrière. At one point, she puffed away on cigarette before snuggling up to Anwar, who noshed on a (hopefully not melted) chocolate bar.

In another cheeky post from the trip, Dua rocked a flirty black cut-out dress by Mônot, deliberating showing off a logo thong from Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty line. Posing amidst the palm tree filled locale, Dua, Anwar and a few friends appeared to be getting ready for an evening dinner party as a set table was positioned behind her.