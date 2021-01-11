Dua Lipa Slays In Super Sexy Plunging Thong Gown & Snuggles With Boyfriend Anwar Hadid — Pics

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share a series of gorgeous photos in which she was posing outside by herself and with others, including boyfriend Anwar Hadid, while wearing a sexy cut-out black dress.

Dua Lipa, 25, proved she’s looking better than ever in her latest Instagram pics! The singer wore a figure-flattering sleeveless cut-out black thong dress while posing by herself and with others, including boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 21, in the new outdoor snapshots, which were taken in Mexico. She and her beau, who was wearing a blue button-down shirt with black designs and a black tie, had their arms wrapped around each other as they gazed into each other’s eyes and smiled in the eye-catching photo.

She also happily had her arms around her two glamourous friends in another pic and was taking in the incredible scenery while giving the camera fierce looks in the others. The dark-haired beauty captioned the post with a simple black heart and once she published it, it didn’t take long for fans to comment.

“You’re so beautiful,” a few fans wrote while another asked if she’s “even real.” Many others left her heart-eyed emojis and another called her “amazing.”

Before her latest pics, Dua got attention for another set of Mexico pics. The talented songstress was spotted rocking a neon-colored thong bikini as she hung out poolside with Anwar, who was wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts. Her toned abs were on full display as she sat back at one point and enjoyed the nice weather.

Before their Mexico getaway, Dua and Anwar, who started dating in 2019, spent a low-key Christmas with his family, including his mom Yolanda Hadid, sister Gigi Hadid, 25, her 3-month-old baby girl and boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27, as well as sister Bella Hadid, 24. Dua revealed their holiday plans during an interview at iHeart Radio Jingle Ball last month.

“One thing I know is, I’m gonna be on the sofa with my boyfriend and our puppy and watch Christmas movies and do absolutely nothing else,” she said about her plans. “I think that’s how I want to spend my holidays. I’m really looking forward to that.”