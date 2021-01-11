Busta Rhymes Shares Secrets To Losing 100 Lbs In A Year: I Was ‘Too Young’ To Be So Unhealthy’

In just one year, Busta Rhymes revamped his lifestyle, lost 100 pounds, and is feeling better than ever. See the before and after pics from his incredible health journey.

At 48 years old, Busta Rhymes is in the best shape of his life. The rapper revealed in a new interview with Men’s Health that he was finally able to take control of his health after a decade of unhealthy habits that stemmed from a pair of tragedies that rocked him to the core. It was a near-death experience in 2019 that made him realize that he needed to get healthy, and immediately. “It felt like this was on me now, and I had to steer things in a different direction. I was too young” to be that unhealthy, he told the magazine. You can see the before and after images below.

Busta explained that he spiraled after his friend and longtime manager Chris Lighty died in 2012, and his father passed in 2014. Trying to cope with the pain, he focused on his “strict obligations” to take care of his six children and neglected himself. Once totally fit, Busta stopped working out and ate poorly. The turning point came in early 2019 when one of his sons discovered him asleep in his car and struggling to breathe due to sleep apnea. He later underwent emergency surgery when a doctor discovered polyps in his throat that were restricting 90 percent of his breathing.

After surgery, he dedicated himself to taking control of his health. Busta moved to Jacksonville, Florida for a month to work one-on-one with professional bodybuilder Dexter Jackson — and he kicked his butt into shape. They trained three times a day on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and twice a ay on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Busta went on an ultra-healthy diet, eating 12 egg whites and oatmeal for breakfast and steaks after his workouts. His weight increased from 290 to 340 pounds as he gained muscle.

The “Pass the Courvoisier” rapper stopped partying, too. “We didn’t go out. We just watched movies and recorded songs. Went to bed early, got up, and got back to work,” Busta explained. After the 30 days in Jacksonville, Busta continued to train with Derek, eventually moving back to New York City to work with a personal trainer. His typical diet now consists of egg whites and oatmeal, salads, vegetables, fish, and steak. And now? He’s down to 254 pounds.

It’s not just about the number on the scale. Busta revealed that he’s sleeping better and feels like he’s ready to take on the world. “I ain’t just getting in shape to look good with my music,” he told Men’s Health. “We are in the eye of the storm of some real sh*t happening. And I was raised to protect and provide for my family and my people. I don’t know how to be any other way. I have to contribute in any way I can, even if that means engaging in physicality to ensure survival.”