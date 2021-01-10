Sharna Burgess Answers Fan Questions About ‘Relationship Status’ After ‘Best Vacation’ With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess addressed questions about her love life after a PDA-filled vacation with Brian Austin Green and admitted it’s one of the topics she’s asked about the most.

Sharna Burgess, 35, recently brought up a question about her relationship status during a Q&A with fans on Instagram but she remained tightlipped about the answer. The Dancing With the Stars pro was seen kissing actor Brian Austin Green, 47, on a beach a week ago, but she didn’t mention him when addressing the question on her story.

“Lol. Y’all don’t give up on this one,” she wrote in the screenshot of a response to a question that read, “Relationship status?” “It’s almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst ones about my relationship status. I say this with love and kindness. Let it go.”

She also addressed a comment that praised her for embracing being single so she “could fall in love” with herself. “Best thing I ever did,” she wrote with a red heart. “Well one of them lol.”

Sharna’s posts come after she and Brian enjoyed a getaway to Hawaii together. He proved he doesn’t want to be as discreet as she does when it comes to their connection when he did nothing but praise her during a recent interview. In addition to admitting they were “enjoying each other’s company” he went on to talk about how “amazing” she is.

She’s amazing, super responsible and super sweet,” Brian gushed to Access Hollywood on Jan. 9. “She’s caring, passionate and fun to be around, I feel blessed right now.” When asked about their New Year’s Eve getaway, he went on to say, “We had a great time. Hawaii is an amazing place,” adding, “It’s all going really well right now, it’s early on so we don’t have any labels for anything obviously, but we’re really enjoying each other’s company.”

Brian, who split from wife Megan Fox, 34, last year, also opened up about how he and Sharna met through their business manager. “We have the same business manager and she was like, ‘hey I’ve got a client you should meet’,” he told the outlet. “I begrudgingly went, and we met and we had great conversation, so it’s been great.”

Sharna and Brian were first spotted together at LAX airport on Dec. 25 while getting ready to go on their getaway. The Australian beauty later posted a patio snapshot of herself and revealed she was enjoying the vacation in the caption. “First vacation in a long time, best vacation in a lifetime,” she wrote.