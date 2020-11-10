Miranda Lambert’s Husband Gushes Singer, 37, Is the ‘Most Caring Person’ In Sweet Birthday Tribute

Miranda Lambert husband Brendan McLoughlin shared a swoon-worthy birthday message to the singer. He said the list of reasons why he loves her so much is ‘endless.’

Miranda Lambert‘s “hot husband” Brendan McLoughlin continued to show why he’s such a keeper when it came to wishing his country superstar wife a happy 37th birthday on Nov. 10. In addition to sharing adorable personal Instagram snapshots of the “Vice” singer, he wrote in the caption how proud he is of Miranda for always staying “true to” her heart and that he’s so happy to be married to her.

“Would love to just wish a happy birthday to my amazing wife. Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife. You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met,” Brendan began in the caption. He first showed a photo of the couple in Hawaii, arm in arm at sunset, which opened the collection of pictures. It was followed by a snapshot of his wife holding out a drink to say “cheers’ while at a sidewalk bar during a New York City date, with the Freedom Tower in the background.

Brendan then shared a photo of Miranda sipping on a straw out of a coconut while on a tropical vacation, and included a picture of her surrounded by six of her big, furry rescue pups. “The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all. You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy,” Brendan gushed about Miranda.

“The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there’s one that holds a special place. It is how you stay true to who you are. No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know. I love you and I hope you have such an amazing birthday. @mirandalambert,” Brendan concluded his tribute.

Miranda met Brendan after the then-New York City Police officer was working as security during a Nov. 2018 Good Morning America performance of her band Pistol Annies. “My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back,” Miranda told the New York Times. in Oct. 2019 interview. “They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty.'” After a whirlwind romance, the pair secretly married in Jan. 2019 on her Tennessee farm.