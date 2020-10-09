Miranda Lambert’s Hot Husband Goes Shirtless As They Do Work On The Farm: ‘You’re Welcome’

Miranda Lambert treated her fans to a flurry of photos and videos of her hot husband, Brendan Mcloughlin, working on their farm. And yes, he’s shirtless in all of them.

So what’s it going to take for a girl to get a “howdy” from Brendan Mcloughlin? Miranda Lambert blessed her fans on Instagram by sharing a number of photos and videos of her hot husband, taken while he was hard at work on their Tennessee farm. And frankly, he’s the 10 we see.

Miranda’s cute Instagram post from October 8 shows Brendan, 28, helping his wife of over one year fix up their property on a sunny day. He’s working up a sweat while throwing around bales of hay — and shirtless the whole time. His six-pack is on full display while working with Miranda, 36, and their cute bulldog. At one point, it appears that he hoisted Miranda up on top of the pile of hay bales so she could sit like a queen. So cute!

The “Bluebird” singer labeled her “Hay Day” post with the hashtag #yourewelcome, so she knew the thirsty comments were about to come. “Yeah… How’d you get ANY hay loaded with ‘that’ around??” one fan commented immediately. “Wow i can watch that dude throw hay bales all dayyyyy,” another relatable fan wrote in the comments. “I dunno what’s better… your shirtless husband or how happy you look. Or maybe your shirtless husband just makes you & your fans real happy. Go girl!”

Miranda and Brandon married in a secret ceremony in January 2019, only announcing their nuptials on Valentine’s Day of that year. The couple met when Brendan, then an NYPD officer, worked security when her band performed in Times Square in November 2018, so it’s only fitting that she brought him along on tour at the beginning of this year. While the tour got cut short due to the pandemic, a source told HollywoodLife that she was “thrilled” to have him with her during the first few stops.

“They are getting along better than ever and haven’t had a single fight. It’s really proven how well they work together as a couple, because doing these tours can be stressful and it can test a relationship. But for Miranda and Brendan it’s been smooth sailing,” the source said.