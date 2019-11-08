Miranda Lambert’s Husband Gushes That Becoming A Cop Was ‘Best Decision’ Because It’s How He Met Her

Brendan McLoughlin is so happy that he dropped out of nursing school. Miranda Lambert’s husband said he’s grateful that he became a cop because that’s how he met the love of his life.

“Hey y’all, this is Miranda Lambert,” the country singer said while she and her husband, NYPD Officer Brendan McLoughlin, stopped by New York’s Country 94.7. While talking with Kelly Ford, Miranda took a moment to toast her “boy in blue,” raising a glass to thank Brendan for all his service and to nominate him for First Responder Friday. When Miranda asked her hubby why he decided to be a cop, Brendan said really had “no other choice” in the matter. “My whole family does it. My mom, my dad, my three brothers, my brother-in-law — they’re all cops. So, I had no other choice. I was in nursing school for a bit, and I chose being a police officer, and it was the best decision I ever made, truly.”

“Because you met me?” asked Miranda, which prompted Brendan to realize that had he not become a police officer, his and Miranda’s paths wouldn’t have crossed. “Yeah, I would have never met her. Truly, I would have never met her if it wasn’t for being a police officer. But, I’ve learned so much, and I take it with me down the road with her. And, it’s the best choice I’ve ever done in my life. I respect every guy I’ve ever worked with. I make it a point every time we go to a different city; See a cop, ‘thank you.’ Military vet, ‘thank you.’ I feel like everyone should do that.”

With Veterans Day taking place this Monday (November 11), both Brendan and Miranda will have a chance to give thanks to all those who have served their country. As for how exactly these two first met, Miranda dished on that while talking to The New York Times at the end of October. “I met my husband doing press for the Pistol Annies record [Interstate Gospel] this time last year,” she said. “Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did Good Morning America. My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone.”

“They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty,’” she added, and that was that. They met in November, and by the following February, they were man and wife.

Clearly, Miranda thinks that Brendan becoming a cop was the greatest decision, because she loves married life. However, the Texas native is struggling to life in New York City. The Subway has certainly given her some issues. “My husband is trying to get me to chill out about it,” she said on the Nov. 4 episode of Kelly Ford in the Morning. “I don’t know how to navigate it. I’m scared of the stops. I know I won’t pay attention — I’m A.D.D. — so I’ll be daydreaming and miss my place to get out.”

She also said that NYC inspired “Fire Escape,” one of the songs on her new album, Wildcard. “Getting to just disappear and really get into the culture of the city was so good for my creativity and inspiration because it was something different.”