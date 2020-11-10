Khloe Kardashian Admits She Feels ‘Pressure’ To Get Back With Tristan Thompson

Everyone, it seems, wants Khloe Kardashian to get back with Tristan Thompson. In a preview of the new ‘KUWTK,’ KoKo reveals she’s working through her feelings about her ex while facing ‘pressure’ from her family to reconcile.

When Malika Haqq asks Khloe Kardashian how things are going with Tristan Thompson in a preview of the season 19 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, airing on Nov. 12, the 36-year-old Revenge Body host says things are “great” with True Thompson’s daddy. “We’re in a really good place. He’s been super helpful, and when I was isolated, he helped with so many responsibilities. But I also tell, like, his energy’s different. He’ll touch my shoulders or something. Like, ‘okay, you’re getting a little too touchy.’ He’s like, ‘I just want you to know, if ever you are, thinking the same thing, I’m here for you,’ basically.”

Malika correctly clocks Tristan as being “still in love with” Khloe, and the middle Kardashian sister knows that. “But I feel a little more pressure – even my family is like, ‘are you guys sleeping together or not?’ And I’m like, ‘no, we’re not.’ And he’s never said ‘I need an answer,’ but I always feel like he needs an answer. Like, what are we doing?”

“I do feel pressure from Tristan,” Khloe says in a confessional, “but not because he’s told me. I’ve never had an ultimatum from Tristan.” Khloe said that ever since she and Tristan started hanging out, she feels like she needs to decide where they stand. Unfortunately, Khloe said she doesn’t have “a definitive answer” on her end. When Khloe said she couldn’t even get a read on her own feelings about the situation, Malika thinks that her friend has closed off her feelings because of Tristan’s cheating (and all the other times that men have done her wrong.) “I think you’re not just open to being loved because of all the sh-t that’s happened.”

Khloe, in a confessional, acknowledged that every relationship she has had ended in heartbreak and disappointment. From Lamar Odom to James Harden to Tristan, she has been hurt by cheating. “So I have every reason to be guarded. I have every reason to have these bricks up, these layers. And if someone cares enough, they will take those bricks down, brick-by-brick.”

Since the filming of that episode, it seems that Tristan has busted out his emotional sledgehammer and worked his way into Khloe’s heart. The ex-couple have spent most of 2020 together, fueling speculation that they low-key reconciled while no one was watching. Plus, in the weeks leading up to the KUWTK season finale, it seems Khloe and Tristan are on good terms. “I’m just getting lonely and bored, and I just need someone to keep me company,” Khloe said in a preview of the Nov. 5 episode, which then showed her Facetiming the NBA player.

They even appeared to joke about his cheating scandal on that very episode. After Khloe put on a pair of glasses, Tristan said, “Aw, you look like the smart girl I’m going to cheat off on the test.” “Thank God you said ‘on a test,’” Khloe fired back.

The season 19 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Thursday, November 12, at 8pm ET/PT on E!. As previously announced, the final season, season 20, will air in early 2021.