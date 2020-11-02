Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Unite For Cleopatra & Mark Antony Halloween Costumes

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True, dressed up like historical royalty for Halloween! Khloe later rocked her Cleopatra costume to Kendall Jenner’s controversial birthday bash.

For Halloween, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson took a cue from one of the most famous love affairs in history and dressed up as Cleopatra and Mark Antony. Khloe shared photos with her ex dressed up as the last Pharaoh of Egypt and famed Roman general two days after the spooky holiday, wearing coordinating gold attire that could’ve come straight out of a history textbook. Their two-year-old daughter, “Royal Highness” True Thompson, also joined the theme in a gold pleated dress with decorative sleeves fit for a princess of an ancient kingdom!

Khloe rocked an ensemble that was a modern take on the Egyptian queen’s royal attire: a gold metal bra, paired with a majestic kimono jacket and pleated skirt made of a metallic gold material. Khloe topped off the costume with a black bob wig (Cleopatra’s signature) and an ornamental headdress.

Tristan, meanwhile, looked ready to go to war for the Roman Empire in gold armor and a pteruges (a historical piece of clothing that looked like a skirt). The costumes were all designed by fashion designer Bryan Hearns, who has worked with celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Cardi B and Mariah Carey. Khloe also gave credit to Laurel DeWitt for designing her bra top, Graham Cruz for Tristan’s chest plate, and thanked her glam squad Ash K Holm and Andrew Fitz Simmons, as well as her nail artist Chaun.

Khloe also wore her Cleopatra costume at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday party on Oct. 31st, which was attended by major celebrities like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. The party’s large guest list — which reportedly included 100 people — sparked major backlash among fans who saw footage of the mask-less festivities on social media amid a pandemic.

Kris Jenner later defended her daughter’s birthday party that was held at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood, CA, revealing that every single partygoer was given a rapid COVID-19 test and was required to wait “half an hour” before entering the function. “Whenever we have a gathering, no matter how big or small, whether it’s five people or 25 people, you know, or 20 people, like at Kendall’s everyone got tested before they walked in the door,” the momager told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, on Nov. 2.

Another one of Khloe’s sisters, Kim Kardashian, also recently took major heat for hosting a birthday bash amid a pandemic. For her 40th birthday, Kim revealed that she surprised her family members and friends — which included Khloe and Tristan — with a vacation on a private island in French Polynesia after they had all quarantined in October.