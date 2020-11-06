Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Awkwardly Joke About His Cheating Scandal On ‘KUWTK’

After quarantining with a case of COVID-19, Khloe Kardashian finally tested negative during the new ‘KUWTK’ episode, which led to a cringeworthy joke with Tristan Thompson over his past cheating.

Despite Tristan Thompson putting Khloe Kardashian through not one but two public cheating scandals, the pair is able to now joke about his past infidelities. During the Nov. 5 Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, the 36-year-old was finishing up quarantining in her bedroom after testing positive for COVID-19. She gushed about what a great caretaker her ex had been for both herself and their two-year-old daughter True Thompson. To keep her company, Khloe dressed up a massage pillow with glasses and a sleep mask and called it her new BFF “quarantina.”

Sorry Malika, Koko’s got a new BFF and her name is Quarantina #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/MpE0oIdCzH — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) November 4, 2020

Initially, Khloe introduced quarantina to Tristan via a Facetime call. The 29-year-old baller told her, “Oh lord. If you ever need a friend to talk to, I’ll stand outside your window downstairs. You know back in the day when guys would throw rocks at girls’ windows to talk to them? I could always do that. Take it back to the early ’90s!”

Eventually TT came over to take care of Khloe’s needs in person, but from the other side of a door while she was in solo lockdown. The Good American jeans founder gushed about him, “I’m so thankful that Tristan’s been here to help me take care of True, and then he’ll make me some food and leave it outside my door.” She then made it clear that at the time they were not a couple, as the episode was filmed in March 2020. “Even though we’re not together, we’re just really good friends, and I’m really, really grateful for that,” Khloe explained.

So far, so good. Until it came to Khloe getting her negative COVID-19 test back as she and Tristan shared an awkward moment about his past cheating. He asked her to put on the glasses that were on quarantina, and TT told Khloe, “Aw, you look like the smart girl I’m going to cheat off on the test.” Koko then threw some subtle shade, telling him, “Thank God you said, ‘On a test.’”

In the three years that Khloe and Tristan were together, he was involved in two major cheating scandals. The first allegedly involved taking a strip club worker back to his hotel in New York City in Apr. of 2018 while his Cleveland Cavaliers were in town to play the New York Knicks. At the time, heavily pregnant Khloe was at his home in Cleveland just days away from giving birth to True.

For the sake of their burgeoning family, Khloe eventually forgave Tristan. He spent the summer winning back her trust and they went on to patch things up and raise their baby girl. But TT broke her heart again when he fooled around at a Feb. 2019 Los Angeles house party with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime BFF, Jordyn Woods, 23. That indiscretion hit too close to home for Khloe, who then dumped Tristan. But she initially publicly blamed Jordyn for being the one who broke up her family. After taking heat from fans that Tristan should have known better — and already had past infidelity issues — Khloe finally accepted that he was just as much to blame.

The pair now seem to be on the verge of giving their relationship a third chance. Tristan came along on two KarJenner family vacations this fall: Kylie’s 23rd birthday trip in August to the Turks and Caicos, and Kim’s 40th birthday getaway to French Polynesia in October. Khloe and Tristan even did couple’s costumes for Halloween 2020, going as Cleopatra and Mark Antony to Kendall Jenner‘s lavish and controversial pre-25th birthday bash. Maybe the third time will actually be a charm for these two.