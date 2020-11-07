Shannen Doherty & Sarah Michelle Gellar Sumo Wrestle In Blow Up Balls & It May Be The Best Video Ever

Longtime BFFs Shannen Doherty and Sarah Michelle Gellar have found a rather unconventional way to de-stress, and it involves blow up sumo suits!

’90s TV icons Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty are doing whatever it takes to de-stress amid the craziness of 2020! The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star faced off against her pal, who starred on Beverly Hills 90210, in a sumo wrestling match which was captured in a funny video. “And now for some alternative programming. It’s time for me to deal with my stress,” Sarah captioned her November 6 clip.

The video showed the duo wearing blue, blow-up sumo suits as they stomped their feet before charging at each other across a backyard. As they slam into each other, Shannen is flung backwards onto her back and Sarah makes matters worse by belly flopping right on top of her! Just as it seemed like SMG was the clear winner, her BFF’s German Shepard Bowie runs up to save his mom, seemingly popping a hole in Sarah’s inflatable ball.

“@theshando clearly Bowie did not like my methods,” Sarah joked in her caption. “I love that once you knock (Shannen Doherty) down you then put your entire body on hers and make sure she stays down. Keep laughing and having fun!” one follower commented, while another wrote, “I am going to replay this over and over and over again. Thank you for the much-needed laugh.”

Earlier this year, Shannen opened up about her devastating stage 4 cancer battle. The actress admitted she was “struggling”, writing in February, “I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support. It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me,” she began. “To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild. But… I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now… please know how much you all help lift me.”