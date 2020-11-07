‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley & Fiancé Dale Moss Reveal The Exact Moment They Fell In Love — Listen

Engaged couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have opened up about their journey to love, and when they realized their connection was the real deal.

The nation watched Clare Crawley and Dale Moss fall in love on The Bachelorette in just a matter of weeks. Now, the couple have opened up about when they realized their connection was deeper than just a whirlwind romance. “The icing on the cake, hands down, was ‘pineapple,’” Dale said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast following the shock November 5 episode of the reality show. He explained that Clare told him a story about her and a friend using the yellow fruit as a code word.

Dale continued, “Her and her friend, when she was getting a little bit of anxiety, they would have a password to basically say, ‘Get me out of here, help me’. So she told me the story and then I go, ‘Oh, pineapple?’ And she goes, ‘What? Who told you? Who told you?’ I guessed the password. The password was ‘pineapple’ that her and her friend used to have as a safety word to save me or I’m, like, spinning out. And I guessed it! And we were freaking out!”

A newly engaged Clare then said she called her pal to double check their secret code word. “In my interview that night — on camera — I called my best friend and I was like, ‘W]hat was the original password?’ And she was like, ‘Pineapple. Why?’ And I was like, ‘He knew it!” she told the podcast co-hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin.

Dale then chimed ion, “That was really the moment where it was like, ‘OK, this is getting weird.’” The couple also revealed that they’re looking to buy a house in Sacramento, California. Meanwhile, Bachelorette fans will get to know Clare’s replacement Tayshia Adams. She was first introduced to Bachelor Nation when she appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019 and made it all the way to the final three. She had a fantasy suite date with Colton however he broke up with both Tayshia and Hannah Godwin before the final three rose ceremony.