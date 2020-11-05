Abby Lee Miller Reveals She’s Now Able To Walk ‘150 Feet’ Two Years After Life-Saving Spinal Surgery

Former ‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller has opened up about her health journey, two years after she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma and underwent surgery.

Abby Lee Miller is on the road to recovery. The Dance Moms star, who has been to prison and was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma in the space of a few years, has opened up about her recent surgery that’s allowing her to walk again. “I want to have more independence. I want to live my life. I want to be able to jump in the shower anytime I want, anytime I feel like it. That’s a huge goal,” she revealed to Extra. “People see me sitting in the chair, and I’m in makeup and hair and, ‘Oh, she’s doing great.’ They don’t really see what goes on behind closed doors. It’s rough. Very rough.”

The former reality star underwent a lifesaving spinal surgery two years ago, and thankfully, she’s now cancer-free. Nevertheless, being wheelchair-bound has its challenges, so the dance coach opted for another surgery to help her regain mobility. “Because she got all this chemo, her bone quality was not the best,” her surgeon, Dr. Hooman Melamed said. I’m not going to lie; it was a very tough surgery to reconstruct, the nerve was extremely compressed, and you had to do a lot of lot of work, way more than you normally would.”

After the seven-hour surgery, Abby began doing “amazingly well” and is back on her feet according to Dr. Christopher Boudakian of the California Rehabilitation Institute. “She’s really come a long way. It’s really a testament to her strength and her will to get back on her feet… She is now able to stand from the chair and walk, what did you do, about 100, 150 feet?” Abby then chimed in, “150 feet today.”

She also opened up to the outlet about her upcoming TV endeavors, and what she has in the works. “I have a scripted show and two reality shows in the works right now. I probably wasn’t supposed to say that, but I don’t care. I want to get back to working with children again and I’m doing a project with older kids actually, no moms,” she revealed.