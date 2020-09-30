Maddie Ziegler’s Transformation: See Her From ‘Dance Moms’ Days To Now In Honor Of 18th Birthday

Happy Birthday Maddie Ziegler! She officially turns 18 today and we are taking a trip down memory lane to see her evolution from reality star to full-blown entertainer.

What a life Maddie Ziegler has had up to this point and she’s only 18! The bubbly blonde became an international phenomenon when she made her debut on the wildly popular television series Dance Moms in 2011 which also included her younger sister Mackenzie. Maddie racked up a ton of titles during her time at the Abby Lee Miller Dance Company which helped her become one of the show’s breakout stars for its first six seasons. But this was just the tip of the iceberg for what was to come for the talented youngster as her star power continued to burn.

During her time on Dance Moms Maddie gained a whole new following due to her being heavily featured in Sia‘s video for her number one single “Chandelier” where she put on an incredible choreographed number while rocking one of the pop star’s signature wigs. It became a sensation seen across the globe as the clip racked up over 2 billion views and earned a ton of nominations in the process.

“It was really different and weird for me, because I usually don’t, you know, be a crazy person every time,” Maddie said in a previous interview about it. “It was so fun to do and it was really out of the box and it expanded me a lot, because I’m used to competition dances where you’re like, Point your legs! But this time it was like, you just need to let go and feel it.”

Sia wasn’t done with Maddie just yet as she also appeared alongside Shia LaBeouf for her “Elastic Heart” video. Maddie has excelled in other aspects of the entertainment industry that isn’t strictly about dancing as she’s developed a huge modeling portfolio that includes brands like Target and Ralph Lauren.

She’s also beefed up her acting resume over the years, taken on numerous guest judging appearances and built her massively popular social media pages to where she has almost 14 million Instagram followers! Scroll through the gallery above to check out photos of Maddie over the years to see how much she’s changed since we first got to know her almost a decade ago.