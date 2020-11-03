Mariah Carey Rocks Daisy Dukes As She Urges Fans To ‘Vote or Die’ On Election Day: It’s ‘The Last Chance’ — See Pic

Tell ’em, Mimi! Mariah Carey took to Twitter to share a super hot picture of herself while urging fans to get out and vote today!

Before we can get into the holiday spirit, we need to get out and vote! The queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, herself, has shared this message with her fans today on Twitter, pleading with them to ‘Vote or Die’ in a new post! Rocking Sean John‘s ‘Vote or Die’ shirts that debuted in 2004, Mimi wrote, “Today is #ElectionDay – the last chance you have to make sure YOUR voice is HEARD! If you have questions OR need to report any issues at the polls, call 866-Our-Vote #electionprotection #CountEveryVote #iwillvote #everyvotecounts.” SEE THE POST HERE!

The pop diva added a link to 866OurVote.org to offer fans a quick way to learn get voter protection help if needed. She also shared a graphic for a Voter Help Hotline in several different languages. We love her commitment to democracy! Mariah opened up about her involvement in today’s major election in the special edition of V Magazine’s V127 Voter Issue.

“Voting is so important because it is one way to show up for ourselves and our communities. It’s an opportunity for us to honor our ancestors—those that were unable to vote because of racism and sexism—and elect people that we can hold accountable. I vote so that we can get people who have the people’s best interests into positions to make a difference,” she told the mag. “I am so proud of the young people organizing, particularly Black people, who are leading this movement. Everything feels so hopeless, but when I see the organizing power and the people who are leading this movement, I am hopeful because this is the future of our world. There’s been a change in how the world works—we can no longer just sit back and believe change will come. We all need to make small and large actions that will make a difference.”

When asked if she could change one thing about America, the “All I Want For Christmas” singer quipped, “The president, because…you know why, and you know what to do!” Mariah also shared a message for all Americans that she wanted to get across ahead of election day, reminding them that “in 2016, almost half of eligible voters didn’t vote. Each day since that election, we have lived with the consequences of that inaction.”

She continued, “In a time when racial justice, healthcare, immigration and the global economy are extremely top of mind, we need leadership that is ready to step up. We have an opportunity to elect people that understand the needs of this nation. We have a responsibility to each other to fight for each other and our shared futures.”

You heard the woman! Visit Vote.org today to get information on your polling place and vote in person if you haven’t already!