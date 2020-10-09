See Pic
Mariah Carey Teases Possible Christmas Collaboration With Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson – Pic

Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson
Pop music’s Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey appears to have some very talented elves joining her for a holiday collaboration. She teased Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson taking part in her Apple TV+ special.

All we want for Christmas is….Mariah Carey belting out her epic holiday songs with two of the biggest voices in music. And the 50-year-old superstar is making it happen. Mimi is putting together Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas for Apple TV+, and it looks like there will be a VERY special appearance by none other than Ariana Grande, 27, and Jennifer Hudson, 39. Mariah shared a photo to her Twitter account on Oct. 9, showing on-set director’s chairs with the initials of the three women on the back.

Mariah’s chair was in the middle, flanked by one that had the initials “AG” on the left, and “JH” to her right. Fans immediately were able to figure out who the initials belonged to. Both big-vocal ladies have long professed their admiration for Mimi’s out of this world talent, and admitted to growing up listening to her hits.

Mimi added only an emoji of Christmas tree as her caption to the photo. It was announced by Apple TV+ on Aug. 31, 2020 that they had signed a deal with Mariah for a new holiday special in honor of the 25th anniversary of Carey’s legendary number one holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The press release said the special “will feature the legendary icon Carey and a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances, in a magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world.” Fans know Mariah has plenty of music industry superstar pals to call on to join her for the special. But Ariana and J-Hud has exceeded many fans’ expectations, and has them living for the upcoming collaboration.

Twitter users went wild for the photo, with @deepestdaydream writing under Mimi’s post, “UGHHHH WE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR THE COLLAB OF THE DECADE,” while @codyswiftgomez cheered, “VOCALISTS OF THE CENTURY ARE COMING TOGETHER.” After what a heartbreaking disaster this year has been, @briann250 declared, “MARIAH CAREY SAVING 2020 AND CHRISTMAS.” The fact that most fans commented in all caps just goes to show how excited they are.