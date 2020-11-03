Lil Wayne & GF Denise Bidot Unfollow Each Other On IG & Fans Are Convinced They Split Over His Trump Support

Lil Wayne and model Denise Bidot have been dating for six months but they appear to be over — just days after he endorsed Donald Trump.

Lil Wayne lost a lot of fans after he met with Donald Trump, on Oct. 29, and now many are convinced he lost his girlfriend Denise Bidot too. Weezy and the model, who have been dating for six months, suddenly unfollowed each other on Instagram just days after he endorsed Donald Trump for President. Once news of the alleged split broke, Denise took things a step further and deleted her entire account.

Denise’s Twitter account is still active and fans have been flooding it with messages of support. Yesterday, on Nov. 3, she tweeted: “Wow … can this year be over already” and there are dozens of replies from fans applauding her for sticking to her political principals.

“We got you. Made the right move. You’ll be better off for it,” wrote a fan. Another fan simply wrote: “My heart is with you!”

But the most personal words of encouragement came from a fan who said her husband was afraid to vote for Donald Trump because she would divorce him. “Girl, my husband has been a republican all his life except 2016 & 2020 are the only times he has never voted Republican. He knew 1000% if he dared – even as a joke – it would be divorce. I’m so sorry your heart is hurting, I hope you hug your girl tight and get your smile back!,” she commented.

Girl, my husband has been a republican all his life except 2016 & 2020 are the only times he has never voted Republican. He knew 1000% if he dared – even as a joke – it would be divorce.

I'm so sorry your heart is hurting, I hope you hug your girl tight and get your smile back! — Amanda A. (@lovelyhulahips) November 3, 2020

The alleged split comes right on the heels of Lil Wayne’s meeting with Trump to discuss the POTUS’s “Platinum Plan” designed to aid Black Americans, which Trump unveiled in the beginning of October.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Lil Wayne Tweeted on Oct. 29. The rapper added, “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Although neither Lil Wayne or Denise have confirmed the news that she dumped him over his support of the President, just two days before the rapper met with Donald Trump things appeared to be fine between the couple. On Oct. 27 she shared a very supportive tweet celebrating his performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Not only did Denise re-tweet a video of Lil Wayne joining 2 Chainz on stage to perform the song “Money Maker”, she also wrote: “They did that” and added three clapping emojis.

Prior to unfollowing each other the couple were very open about their love on social media. Just a few weeks ago, on Oct. 17, Denise took to her now deleted Instagram page to share a loved up snap with Lil Wayne. The adorable couple posed for a pic in the back of a limo bus, and she captioned it: “We cute.”

And for the rapper’s 38th birthday, on Sept. 27, Denise posted another sweet picture of the pair and gushed about him in the caption. “Happy Birthday to the man who managed to steal my heart during a pandemic. These past 5 months have been filled with more love, passion and laughter than i ever thought possible. You’re my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true. Here’s to celebrating you today and every day baby!! I LOVE YOU,” she wrote.

Lil Wayne didn’t hold back with his proclamations of love either. Back on Aug. 9 he posted a makeup-free selfie of the model on his Instagram and wrote in the caption: “…like the one I got.”

He also shared another make-up free selfie of her on Aug. 5 in bed and captioned it: “Stop sleepin on love.” Denise was quick to comment: “They can’t sleep on us boo. Love is too reaI. I love you with all my heart” in Spanish: “Te amo con todo mi corazón.”

Denise first confirmed her romance with Lil Wayne in June when she took to social media, writing, “Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us.” The couple appeared to be going strong until just a few days ago.