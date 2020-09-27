Lil Wayne & GF Denise Bidot Cozy Up For His Sweet 38th Birthday Dedication — ‘Dream Come True’

Lil Wayne’s loving girlfriend Denise Bidot took to Instagram to share a special birthday tribute to the rapper with a sweet photo and a caption that called him her ‘best friend’.

Denise Bidot, 34, wants everyone to know just how in love she is with her beau Lil Wayne! The brunette beauty shared a special tribute post in honor of the rapper’s 38th birthday on Sept. 27 and attached a sweet and cozy photo as well as a caption full of gratitude. In the photo, the happy couple can be seen sitting and smiling while posing close together in what appears to be a private plane.

“Happy Birthday to the man who managed to steal my heart during a pandemic. These past 5 months have been filled with more love, passion and laughter than i ever thought possible. You’re my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true. Here’s to celebrating you today and every day baby!! I LOVE YOU 🖤🥳🎂,” Denise’s caption read.

Once the endearing post went public, it didn’t take long for followers to leave various comments. “Love you two!” one follower wrote while another called them a “dream team.” “Happy Birthday to the greatest rapper in history of game The G.O.A.T 🐐 lIl Wayne” a third follower wrote while a fourth gushed, “You both look so radiant & happy!!”

Denise’s birthday greeting isn’t the first time she’s confessed her love for Lil Wayne. The artist posted a makeup-free selfie of her posing with a smooching face on his Instagram on Aug. 9 along with the caption, “…like the one I got” and she proudly showed off her feelings in her response. “I fkn love you,” she wrote while also adding an in love emoji.

He also shared another photo of her four days prior and she responded with, “They can’t sleep on us boo. Love is too reaI. I love you with all my heart” in Spanish: “Te amo con todo mi corazón.”

Denise first confirmed her romance with Lil Waye in June when she publicly wrote, “Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us” on social media. Since then, they have seemed inseparable and we look forward to seeing more thrilling moments between them!