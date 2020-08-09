Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Denise Bidot Confesses Her Love For Him In Sweet New Pic

Lil Wayne raved over a makeup-free selfie of his girlfriend, Denise Bidot. So, the Savage X Fenty model had to of course leave a love note in the rapper’s comments section!

Denise Bidot, 34, is letting the world know she’s in love with Lil Wayne, 37! On Aug. 9, the Grammy-winning rapper shared a makeup-free selfie of Denise, and her beauty had him awe-struck — as expected of a Savage X Fenty model! “…like the one I got!,” Lil Wayne captioned the photo, so Denise had to of course return the love.

“I fkn love you,” the model commented below, and added an emoji bursting with hearts to emphasize her affection for the iconic rapper. Denise also admired her boyfriend’s selfies, which she shared to her own Instagram page that same day. “I mean…,” Denise captioned the handsome photos, and added a drooling emoji to show us what exactly she “means.”

These two are always broadcasting their love to the world! Just four days prior, Lil Wayne shared another no-makeup selfie of his beautiful girlfriend and wrote, “Stop sleepin on love.” Denise had another sentimental comment prepared.

Denise Bidot also raved over Lil Wayne’s selfies on Aug. 9, 2020. (Instagram/@denisebidot)

“They can’t sleep on us boo. Love is too real,” Denise wrote in response to Lil Wayne’s Aug. 5th post, and added, “I love you with all my heart” in Spanish: “Te amo con todo mi corazón.”

This is a new relationship that, ironically, formed amid a worldwide pandemic. Denise confirmed the romance in an Instagram post on June 15, writing, “Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us.” Before that, Lil Wayne had referred to a mysterious someone as “my girl” while chatting with Nicki Minaj on an episode of his Apple Music series, Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne, which aired in June.

Before Denise, Lil Wayne was dating Australian model La’Tecia Thomas, 29. They even sparked dating rumors after fans saw La’Tecia wearing a diamond ring in an Instagram post in Dec. 2019, and they were still together when the duo attended Lil Wayne’s album release party for Funeral in Miami, Florida on Feb. 1. As you can see, both have since moved on!