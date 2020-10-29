Lil Wayne Gets Torched By Former Trump Supporter 50 Cent After Endorsing Donald: ‘Oh No’

Although 50 Cent initially called out Joe Biden, the rapper insisted that he ‘would have never’ took the same picture that Lil Wayne did with Donald Trump.

Lil Wayne’s photo op with Donald Trump even came as a shock to 50 Cent, just 10 days after Fiddy himself told fans to “vote” for the POTUS. On Oct. 29, Lil Wayne rattled fans after revealing his endorsement for Trump and sharing a photo of his meeting with the Conservative president. 50 didn’t think taking a photo with Trump was such a great idea.

“Oh no [eyeball emojis] WAYNE, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE,” 50 wrote over the photo. However, fans were quick to remind the “Candy Shop” rapper that he too once supported Trump, with some resurfacing this old selfie that 50 took with Trump.

Lil Wayne had met with Trump to discuss the POTUS’s “Platinum Plan” designed to aid Black Americans, which Trump unveiled in the beginning of October. “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Lil Wayne wrote over his photo with Trump. The rapper added, “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Unlike Lil Wayne’s support for Trump, though, Chelsea Handler insisted that 50 — whom she once dated — was just “screwing around” when he slammed Joe Biden’s supposed tax plan and supported Trump in an Instagram post on Oct. 19. “He called me and he wasn’t serious, he was just screwing around on his Twitter,” Chelsea said on the Oct. 28 episode of The View. She added, “He is supporting Joe Biden, he made that very clear to me and he said that I was able to tell you girls and any other press that I did that he is supporting Joe Biden. And then we talked and had a cute little conversation.”

Pictured above is 50 Cent’s original pro-Trump post, which Instagram labeled as having “missing context.” These tax rates would not affect those making less than $400,000 a year, AP News clarified.