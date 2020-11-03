Jaden Smith Reveals Why He Wore An Oxygen Mask To Kendall’s Bday Party After Facing Backlash

Jaden Smith’s oxygen mask Halloween costume wasn’t a hit with social media critics, who called the singer ‘insensitive’ amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He seemed to explain the reason behind his costume choice on Instagram on Nov. 2.

Jaden Smith appeared to respond to backlash about his Halloween costume, which he wore to friend Kendall Jenner‘s 25th birthday party on Saturday night. The rapper, 22, showed up to the star-studded Halloween bash in a dark suit jacket with a white undershirt. But, it was his oxygen mask accessory that angered fans when photos from the party surfaced on social media. In one snap, Jaden’s pictured posing with the mask in-between Justin Bieber and Harry Hudson. The trio was seated at a table that appeared to be filled with alcoholic beverages.

There’s just something so inhumane about Jaden Smith wearing an oxygen mask as a costume pic.twitter.com/4d8KS09c1n — mentally, spiritually and physically exhausted (@haaniyah_) November 1, 2020

Later on, Jaden hinted on Instagram that his costume was a portrayal of John David Washington‘s character from the newly-released film, Tenet. “We Live In A Twilight World,” he captioned a photo from the Christopher Nolan film that showed Washington’s character wearing the oxygen mask. Washington even commented on the photo with two emojis of prayer hands and a wide-eyed face.

While Jaden didn’t directly address the backlash about his costume, he seemed to clarify the meaning behind his oxygen mask. However, social media users continue to share their disdain over his costume — with many citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Disappointed that @jaden decided to be patient with an oxygen mask!,” one Twitter user wrote, asking, “Is that a joke!!!” because “people are out here dying! People losing loved ones including me and you got jokes! SMH!!!,” the tweet concluded.

Another critic had similar comments, writing, “Wearing an oxygen mask in a party? What you trying to prove?” The tweet continued: “Hope you don’t experience what [millions of people] worldwide experience.. they truly did have a hard time breathing due to Covid19 and died leaving their families behind… insensitive, ignorant and self centered.”

While many shared their disappointment for Jaden’s actions, some defended the singer and slammed Kendall for throwing a party amidst the global health crisis.

“Can you please explain to me why it’s even a topic of discussion of Jaden Smith wearing an oxygen mask?,” one person wrote, explaining, “At least he’s wearing something over his mouth unlike the other kids in the picture [Bieber and Hudson].”

Jaden was one of many stars in attendance at Kendall’s LA birthday bash. Bieber brought along his wife (and Kendall’s BFF) Hailey Baldwin. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were present, along with Kylie Jenner, Scott Disick, his ex Sofia Richie, The Weeknd and many more. Photos and videos surfaced on social media that showed party goers not practicing social distancing or wearing masks.