Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Romantic ‘Dream Wedding’ Plans Revealed: They Want A ‘Family Affair’

Following Blake Shelton’s romantic proposal to Gwen Stefani, HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on the pair’s ideal wedding plans amidst the coronavirus.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are already making wedding plans after their October engagement. Unfortunately, the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus may put a damper on their plans. “The goal for Blake and Gwen would be to get married after COVID so they have a chance to celebrate with everyone they want there,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Planning is already taking place and the dream would be later next year [2021], when hopefully everyone is out of this COVID mess, or it is at least more contained.”

However, the lovebirds have addressed the possibility of tying the knot “during COVID, if need be,” according to our insider. Another source also revealed that Blake and Gwen are in “no major rush” to walk down the aisle, and just want to “savor this moment of being engaged.” When the time does come for a wedding, though, it will be a “family affair,” with Gwen’s three sons — Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 — being “very involved.”

Blake and Gwen announced their engagement with social media posts on Oct. 27, five years into their relationship. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, the proposal went down at the chapel that Blake built for Gwen on his property in Oklahoma. “He felt it would be really special to propose there,” our source explained. “He built the chapel for Gwen because she is a very devout Catholic and he wanted to make her feel comfortable with her transition from L.A. to Oklahoma.”

While Blake and Gwen do spend a lot of time at his ranch in the midwest these days, they’re also in Los Angeles quite a bit, too. At the end of summer, they were back on the west coast while filming The Voice, which will begin live shows in L.A. later this month. The father of Gwen’s kids, Gavin Rossdale, also lives in California.

Although Blake and Gwen are very much looking forward to their wedding day, this is not the first marriage for either star. Blake was married to Kaynette Williams from 2003 until 2006. After that, he started dating Miranda Lambert, and they tied the knot in 2011, only to split in 2015. Meanwhile, Gwen and Gavin were married in 2002 and split 13 years later in 2015. Blake and Gwen were both going through divorces at the same time, which is what led them to connect on a deeper level while filming The Voice in the fall of 2015.