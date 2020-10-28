Blake Shelton paid a hefty price to put a ring on Gwen Stefani, according to a jewelry expert! Learn more details about the type of diamond and band that Blake selected.

Gwen Stefani’s engagement ring made its Instagram debut on Oct. 27, and more details have come forward about her flashy diamond from Blake Shelton! “Blake had the ring custom designed,” a source told Us Weekly on Oct. 28. While the 44-year-old country music star has yet to disclose the jeweler he custom designed this ring at, a jewelry expert chimed in about the specifics of Gwen’s new rock.

Kathryn Money, the VP of Strategy and Merchandising at the Brilliant Earth jewelry brand, told Us Weekly that Gwen’s engagement ring “features a classic, six-prong setting with a 6-carat solitaire diamond set in a white gold or platinum band.” She estimated that the ring cost Blake over $500,000, although the exact price point depends on “the quality of the stone.”

Before presenting this ring, Us Weekly reported that Blake asked permission from Gwen’s dad, Dennis Stefani, before asking for the singer’s hand in marriage. “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it,” the inside told the outlet. And we learned even more details about the actual moment Blake dropped down to one knee and offered the ring to his girlfriend of five years!

“Blake built a beautiful chapel for Gwen on his property in Oklahoma and he felt it would be really special to propose there,” a source close to the couple and The Voice co-stars EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The insider explained that Blake had built the chapel to make Gwen “comfortable with her transition from LA to Oklahoma” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, since Gwen’s “faith is incredibly important to her and Blake knows that.”

“So, he felt that [the chapel] was the perfect place to propose because it has so much meaning to the both of them,” the insider added, noting that Gwen “often” wears a necklace with a charm of the chapel. The couple even posed for a passionate photo inside the chapel after Blake popped the question, which is how we got to see Gwen’s new ring for the very first time!

Gwen and Blake have been dating since the fall of 2015, after first meeting as judges on The Voice in 2014. So, of course stars like John Legend and Kelly Clarkson — who are both judges alongside Blake and Gwen on Season 19 of the singing competition show — sent their congratulations to the newly engaged couple, along with many other celebrities. Hollywood has been waiting for Blake to put a ring on Gwen for a long time!