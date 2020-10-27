John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, & More Stars Send Love To Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani After Engagement

A large group of stars, including some from ‘The Voice’, are joyfully responding to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s happy engagement news. See their well wishes here.

Blake Shelton, 44, and Gwen Stefani, 51, are celebrating their engagement with a lot of support from their celebrity colleagues and friends! The singers announced their happy news with a gorgeous cozy pic that showed Gwen’s diamond ring on Oct. 27 and it didn’t take long for various stars, including some who work with them on The Voice, to send loving messages of well wishes. People like John Legend and Kelly Clarkson couldn’t help but gush over the next step in their pals’ romance and we’re taking a look at their reponses and more for the lovebirds right here.

John Legend

Congratulations! Amazing news!!!! — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 27, 2020

John, who has worked with Blake and Gwen on The Voice, was one of the first friends to send a message of congratulations once the engagement went public. “Congratulations! Amazing news!!!!” he wrote in response to Blake’s Twitter announcement.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly is another The Voice star who shared a message of love for the soon-to-be bride and groom through her talk show’s Instagram account. “THE BEST” she wrote along with red exclamation points and red heart emojis.

Jimmy Fallon

Congrats!!!!!! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 27, 2020

Jimmy Fallon was the next celeb to respond to Blake and Gwen’s news. He took to Twitter to reply to Gwen’s announcement and simply but effectively wrote, “Congrats!!!!!!”

Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb got cheeky with her response and showed her love for Gwen. “WHHHHAAAATTTT!!!!” she wrote along with a champagne, party, and red heart emoji. “Lucky Blake!!!! Xo”

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres hilariously referenced the famous bananas lyric in Gwen’s 2004 song ” Hollaback Girl” when she congratulated the pair. “This shot is bananas. Congratulations!” her message read.

Julia Michaels

Julia Michaels didn’t hesitate to show her support for music’s power couple when she responded to Gwen’s Instagram post. “CONGRATS GWENNNNNNNNNNNNN,” her enthusiastic comment read.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa brought up the time she accidentally referred to Blake as Gwen’s “husband” when she interviewed the former No Doubt singer while filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Aug. “I guess our little interview aged well!!!!!! Congratulations!!! Best news,” she wrote on Instagram with red heart emojis.