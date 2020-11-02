Cardi B Slays As Scarlet Witch For Final Halloween Costume Of 2020 — Pic

Cardi B showed off her last look of Halloween 2020! The stunning rapper posted a new images of herself rocking her ‘Scarlet Witch’ from the Marvel Universe costume. Check out her final look!

Cardi B was definitely one of the MVPs of Halloween 2020. For what many assumed was her last look of the holiday weekend, the “Money” rapper, 28, dressed up as Scarlet Witch from the Marvel Universe. Cardi took to her Instagram account on Sunday, November 1, and showed her fans her red hot costume. In the snap, Cardi looked so powerful as the comic book character.

She wore thigh-high latex red boots along with red tights and a plunging matching leotard. Cardi’s sleeves featured fingerless gloves and her matching red cape blew in the breeze. Her stunning long hair cascaded in soft curls past her shoulders, while she also sported a helmet that looked similar to the one worn by the character in the comics. Although fans captured, and reposted, Cardi out at a Halloween party in her costume, she also shared an official photograph of her look to her own Instagram.

It was definitely one of Cardi’s best looks for Hallo-weekend. But prior to her homage to the beloved comic book character, Cardi dressed up as something truly scintillating. For her official Halloween costume, Cardi dressed up as a snake-haired Medusa — the mythical Grecian figure who frightened countless mortals. Cardi’s look was absolutely epic.

In the professional photo, which she shared to Instagram on the haunting holiday, Cardi showed off her long, snake-like body with her hair styled with small serpents just like the mythical character! “MEDUSA outfit,” she captioned the image, which was fully enhanced with special effects to make the rapper look extra menacing as the Grecian monster.

Cardi really went all out for Halloween, but she also got her two-year-old daughter, Kulture, in on the fun! The toddler was decked out as a pint-sized Wonder Woman, and looked so powerful in her costume! Of course, Offset, Cardi’s husband with whom she has seemingly reconciled after filing for divorce in September, also followed suit and got creative with his look, dressing up as Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask! But it was Cardi who totally outdid herself and left her fans so excited to for next year’s Halloween!