Selena Gomez Fans Fear For The Singer’s Health After She’s Spotted With A Tube In Her Arm During IG Live

Selena Gomez‘s fans are so devoted to the stunning, 28-year-old songstress. But recently, the singer’s fans endured quite the scar after noticing, what appeared to be, an IV or tube in Selena’s arm during her Instagram session with pal Timothée Chalamet on October 24! Fans circulated screen grabs of the singer online, pointing out the mysterious piece of medical equipment.

But their messages were more about concern than curiosity. “Praying for selena’s health and i really hope she’s doing well,” one fan began their message on Twitter. “I cant imagine what it is like to live with such a terrible autoimmune disease. sending you so much love and hugs [Selena Gomez],” they wrote.

praying for selena’s health and i really hope she’s doing well. i cant imagine what it is like to live with such a terrible autoimmune disease. sending you so much love and hugs @selenagomez pic.twitter.com/cdsgEcFSIL — cata (@rauhlslegendary) October 24, 2020

Another fan chimed in on their own profile with a similar message, which shed some light on what it was Selena may have been struggling with on October 24. “It’s the fact that selena said she wanted to vote in person and couldn’t ‘for certain reasons’ and then we see she’s being medicated for lupus in her room,” they tweeted.

it’s the fact that selena said she wanted to vote in person and couldn’t “for certain reasons” and then we see she’s being medicated for lupus in her room 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/kka7wgrMY7 — izzy ✨ (@selsringz) October 24, 2020

While Selena herself has yet to confirm what it was she was going through, fans already know that the singer has had her fair share of health scares. Selena has been incredibly open about her struggle with lupus since opening up about her diagnosis in 2015. Then, in 2017, Selena revealed to her legions of loving fans that she underwent a kidney transplant with her donor, friend and actress Francia Raisa. Along with the physical health issues she’s faced, Selena has also been so incredibly transparent about her mental health, discussing her struggles with anxiety and bipolar disorder.

But through it all, Selena has been so courageous, and used her platform to highlight a number of serious health struggles so many people endure. In fact, Selena proudly showed off her kidney transplant scar in a September 24 post to her Instagram. “When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar,” Selena explained in the caption to her post, which you can see above. “I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through….and I’m proud of that.”

Fortunately for Sel’s fans, they can rest assured that she is seemingly doing better than she was just a few days ago. The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress was spotted out in Malibu at Nobu restaurant with some pals, who dined out for dinner together on October 26. The first-time voter is such a force, and her fans simply adore her! Hopefully, fans will see the singer feeling much better soon.