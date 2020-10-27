It’s not every day that Selena Gomez is spotted out and about, so it was a ‘rare’ treat to see the ‘Dance Again’ singer grab a bite to eat out in Malibu.

Selena Gomez was spotted exiting Nobu in Malibu, California on Monday night (Oct. 26), after joining a few friends for dinner at the celebrity hotspot. The 28-year-old singer attempted to keep a low profile while leaving the eatery, but it was hard to do such a thing in her furry, tiger-striped coat. Selena – while wearing a protective face mask – hiked up her coat’s collar while heading to her car, doing her best to shield her face from the paparazzi. It’s quite rare to see the “Rare” singer out in public, and it appears that she was anticipating the flurry of flashbulbs.

As someone who has spent most of her life in the public eye, Selena has dealt with the struggles of fame. She recently spoke with Dr. Vivek Murphy, the former Surgeon General of the United States, about the steps she’s taken to maintain her mental health and public image. “I have not personally for two years had any social media on my phone – though I use the platform, I make sure I approve things I want to write – but I don’t look at it. It’s not on my phone,” said Selena. With 195 million followers, Selena is the fifth most followed person on Instagram. The pressure of having so many people watch her every move and post eventually got to her, and she had to make a change.

“I believe heavily that there is something about social media and its technology being blamed for increases in loneliness and disconnection,” she added. However, Selena has used her platform as a force for social change. During the height of the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, Selena handed her account over to activists like Alicia Garza (co-creator of BLM), Killer Mike, Raquel Willis, Stacey Abrams, Ibram X Kendi, and Brittany Packnett Cunnigham. These voices informed her followers on what they could do to help fight systemic racism and white supremacy in America.

Recently, when Selena does make a social media post, it’s to encourage her millions of fans to vote in the upcoming 2020 Presidential election. In mid-September, she attempted a TikTok dance to “Ice Cream,” her collaboration with BLACKPINK. As she struggled to get the choreography down, she wore a white shirt bearing the word “VOTE” across it. A month later, she spoke with Timothee Chalamet, 24, during an Instagram Live session about how she’s “nervous” about the possibility of four more years of Donald Trump.

Selena also confirmed that she finished filling out her ballot “a few days ago” and really wanted to go to do it in person, but I couldn’t for certain situations…I got the ballot, and it was so much fun. … In a way, I’m kind of grateful that people are really focused on this [election], and there are things to distract us.”