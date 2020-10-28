Khloe Kardashian shared the cutest new video of her two-year-old daughter True acting slightly shy while dressed up as a cat for Halloween and the costume included impressive face paint!

Khloe Kardashian, 36, gave her Instagram followers a special treat on Oct. 28 when she shared an adorable video of her daughter True Thompson, 2, in her first Halloween costume of 2020! The precious tot was a simple, yet cute-as-can-be cat in the clip and her costume included a furry dark-colored top with a headpiece that had black fake flowers in the shape of cat ears. She also showed off eye-catching face paint that had a sweet little cat nose painted over her own, a white area above and below her mouth, and black paint made to look like whiskers and eyelashes on the sides of her mouth and eyes.

“Say ‘meow’,” Khloe tells her baby girl in the video before she mutters a quiet “meow.” “That’s it?” The loving mom goes on to ask before True gives her a shy smile while shaking her head.

Khloe’s latest video of her mini-me comes after she shared a series of videos of her, True, and True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, 29, driving through the Nights of the Jack Halloween pop-up in Calabasas, CA on Oct. 27. The trio looked delighted while they admired all the lavish and spooky outdoor decorations from their vehicle. They included multiple light displays and even pumpkins that had celebrity faces on them such as Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, and couple Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber.

In one of the memorable videos from the outing, little True could be seen playfully grabbing onto her dad’s head as he sat in the car. It made the proud parents chuckle and seemed to prove that despite the on-again, off-again relationship between them, they’re still having a great time co-parenting their precious tot.

It’s great to see Khloe enjoying the upcoming spooky holiday with her family since the reality star made headlines for revealing she had the coronavirus back in Mar. in the latest promo trailer for the Oct. 29 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the clip, she can be seen laying in bed as she speaks to the camera in her own self-footage and talks about how she tested positive and how sick she’s been. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days,” she said in the clip.

“Vomiting, shaking and hot and then cold,” she continued before also talking about extreme headaches and coughing. “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” she said. “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

Luckily, she got through the virus and all is well now. We look forward to seeing what other Halloween-themed moments she shares soon!